The Silent Surge of Alcohol-Linked Cancers in the US

Alcohol-related deaths rose most in liver, colorectal, and esophageal cancers, highlighting growing concern.



Public Unaware of Surgeon General's Alcohol-Cancer Warning

A recent study led by researchers at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, has, for the first time, examined long-term trends in alcohol-related cancer deaths across the U.S. Researchers analyzed overall cancer deaths as well as thoseThe data revealed a sharp increase in alcohol-attributable cancer deaths—from just under 12,000 annually in 1990 to more than 23,000 by 2021. The rise was most notable among men over the age of 55, who experienced a consistent annual increase of just over 1% in alcohol-related cancer deaths between 2007 and 2021.Earlier this year, the former U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory warning Americans of the strong links between alcohol consumption and increased risk of several types of cancer. Although many of these links have been well known among scientists for years, awareness of this connection among the general public is low.To understand how alcohol may be fueling rates of cancer-related deaths, researchers at Sylvester delved into data from the Global Burden of Disease database. This public dataset captures detailed disease information from around the world and estimates risk factors – including alcohol consumption – that likely contribute to diagnoses and deaths.“That’s a big and concerning rise,” said Chinmay Jani, M.D., a Sylvester hematology and oncology fellow who led the study and will present the research findings at ASCO; his abstract has also won an ASCO Merit Award. “We need to increase awareness of this link among the general population and even in the medical field,” he said. “There’s a lot of awareness about, for example, tobacco and the risk of cancer. But for alcohol, that awareness isn’t there.”A 2019 survey from the American Institute for Cancer Research found that while 89% of American adults know that tobacco raises the risk of cancer, only 45% know that alcohol does as well. There are about 100,000 new cancer diagnoses related to alcohol every year in the U.S., or around 5% of all cancer cases, according to the surgeon general’s report, and around 20,000 deaths due to alcohol-linked cancer. That’s significantly higher than the deaths caused by drunk driving every year.In women, both young and old, the rates have declined slightly since 1990. In men ages 20-54, the mortality rates increased slightly. However, the team also looked at proportions of cancer deaths due to alcohol and found that, even for cancers with declining mortality rates, the proportion due to alcohol for nearly all of them rose between 1990 and 2021, for both men and women. Among all cancers combined, theThat is, even if other factors, such as improved screening and treatment, are driving overall cancer deaths down, alcohol consumption is responsible for a larger percentage of cancer mortality than in the past.Colorectal and esophageal cancers saw the largest proportional increases. The researchers also looked at trends at the state level: The District of Columbia and Texas had the highest rates of alcohol-linked cancer mortality, while Utah had the lowest. State-level differences could reflect different drinking cultures in different regions, but could also be due to socioeconomic and health access differences, the researchers said.Besides calling for an increased awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer, Jani said it will be important to further tease out the biology behind this connection.Biological differences among people may impact how alcohol consumption raises their individual risk, and further understanding these differences could eventually allow physicians to screen for patients at highest risk and tailor counseling individually.“We hope that our study will help educate the public on the impact of alcohol on individual cancer risk, as this is a potentially modifiable factor,” said Gilberto Lopes, M.D., Sylvester’s chief of the Division of Medical Oncology, associate director and medical director for International Affairs and senior author on the study.Source-Eurekalert