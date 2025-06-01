Men With Double H63D Variant Face Over Twice the Risk of Dementia

Dementia is a general term for a decline in memory, thinking, and reasoning skills that interferes with daily life, often caused by damage to brain cells.



‘Over 400,000 Australians are currently living with #dementia, and men account for one-third of these cases. Raising awareness and supporting those affected is crucial. #DementiaAwareness #Australia ’

Study Highlights Urgency for Personalized Dementia Prevention Strategies

Advertisements

Advertisements

A landmark Australian study has found that men who inherit two copies of a common iron-regulating gene variant are more than twice as likely to develop dementia — a discovery that could reshape the way medical professionals approach dementia risk assessment and prevention strategies in aging males.The findings, announced on Friday in a press release from Curtin University in Western Australia, point to afound in the haemochromatosis (HFE) gene. While this gene plays a vital role in regulating iron levels in the body, researchers have discovered that carrying two copies of the H63D variant significantlyInterestingly, women with the same genetic profile showed no increased risk.The study, published in the peer-reviewed journalis based on an extensive analysis of over 19,000 participants from the ASPREE (ASPirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly) trial — a major international study focused on healthy aging.“Having just one copy of this gene variant does not impact someone's health or increase their risk of dementia. However, having two copies more than doubled the risk of dementia in men, but not women,” said Professor John Olynyk, co-author and researcher at Curtin University.The research highlights the need for gender-specific approaches to dementia risk. “While the genetic variant itself cannot be altered, the brain pathways it disrupts may be treatable if we understand them better,” added Olynyk. Such insights could lead to earlier interventions or therapies tailored to the biological differences in how men and women respond to iron regulation.According to the study, about one in three people carries a single copy of the H63D variant, usually without health consequences. However, approximately one in 36 individuals carries two copies, placing a significant portion of the population — particularly men — at heightened risk for cognitive decline.The study is a collaboration between Curtin University, Monash University, the University of Melbourne, and other leading Australian research institutions. Its findings could spark new research into personalized dementia prevention programs based on genetic screening.With the country’s population rapidly aging, understanding genetic risk factors like the H63D variant could play a pivotal role in public health planning.As the scientific community delves deeper into the intersection of genetics and neurodegenerative diseases, this study underscores a growing consensus: precision medicine and personalized prevention strategies may hold the key to combatting the global dementia epidemic.Source-Medindia