Fractures Through X-rays Detected Accurately by AI (artificial Intelligence)

X-rays that are positive for fracture can be quickly detected by a new AI (artificial intelligence) algorithm, thereby improving the care by reducing patient waiting time and diagnostic errors as per a study at the Boston University School of Medicine, published in the journal Radiology.
Emergency room and urgent care clinics are typically busy and patients often have to wait many hours before they can be seen, evaluated, and receive treatment. Fracture interpretation errors represents up to 24% of harmful diagnostic errors seen in the emergency department.
Hence, adding on to a longer wait time for x-rays interpretation by the radiologists may add to the burden. The present study may thereby help physicians in interpreting x-rays after an injury and suspected fracture through artificial intelligence (AI).
