by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 1, 2020 at 10:11 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

X-rays Can Provide Information On Soft Tissues Too
X-ray elastography is a non-invasive method of medical imaging to know the stiffness and elasticity of soft tissue. This could allow healthcare professionals to identify deeper tissue problems like lesions more than they can with ultrasound or MRI, according to the study published in the journal Applied Physics Express.

Although previous studies have suggested such x-ray elastography is possible in principle, this is the first time that any real-world visualization of stiffness using the concept has been demonstrated.

Ultrasound uses sound waves with frequencies higher than what humans can hear, and works by sending "shear waves" through us--the sort of waves that occur when you whip a rope up and down quickly. Shear waves travel faster through stiffer tissue than through softer tissue.


Since cancerous tumors, lesions from cirrhosis of the liver and hardened arteries are stiffer than the surrounding healthy tissue, identifying where the waves pass through tissue more slowly, clinicians are able to spot these stiffer tissues.

MRI works in a related fashion, but via the use of very strong magnets to force protons in the body to align with a magnetic field. How long it takes those protons to make this move tells us a similar story about stiff or hard tissues.

Now, researchers have developed a technique to do much the same with x-rays instead. The advantage? X-rays can provide much greater resolution than ultrasound--on the order of tens of micrometers (millionths of a meter) instead of millimeters (mere thousandths of a meter).

"This greater precision doesn't just mean identification of much smaller or deeper lesions," said lead researcher Wataru Yashiro, an associate professor from the Institute of Multidisciplinary Research for Advanced Materials (IMRAM) of Tohoku University, "but, importantly for patients, because smaller lesions can be newer ones, potentially also much earlier on in a disease or condition."

The next step is to further develop the technique to produce 3D visualizations, and ultimately the researchers want to manufacture x-ray elastography medical diagnostic equipment.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

X-Ray
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  
READ MORE
Ewing Sarcoma
Ewing sarcoma is a primary tumor of small round cells that affects bones and soft tissues. It affects adolescents and young adults between 10 and 30 years of age.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Ewing Sarcoma