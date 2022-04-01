New Way to Diagnose Tumor at an Early Stage

Advertisement

Taking this into account, a research team from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences used photoacoustic (PA) imaging for CTSB in tumor detection in a new study.PA imaging is a new type of non-invasive and non-ionizing biomedical imaging method, which has a huge potential in biomedical research and disease diagnosis due to its excellent tissue-penetrating depth and high spatial resolution.Using the self-assembly signal enhancement of PA imaging probe, they designed a CTSB-activatable near-infrared PA probe Val-Cit-Cys(SEt)-Lys(Cypate)-CBT (Cypate-CBT).When Cypate-CBT enters CTSB-overexpressing tumor cells, its disulfide bond is reduced by intracellular glutathione, and its specific cleavage substrate Val-Cit is cleaved by CTSB to produce Cypate-CBT-Cleaved, which undergoes an intermolecular CBT-Cys click reaction to yield Cypate-CBT-Dimer.The Cypate-CBT-Dimer then self-assembles into near-infrared nanoparticles Cypate-CBT-NPs.They also found that compared with unmodified Cypate, the newly designed probe showed a 4.9-fold and 4.7-fold PA signal enhancement in CTSB-overexpressing MDA-MB-231 cancer cells or tumors respectively.Source: Medindia