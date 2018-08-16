medindia
Former PM Vajpayee Health Condition 'Critical', Put on Life Support

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 16, 2018 at 11:05 AM Indian Health News
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health condition has worsened over the last 24 hours and is kept on life support system, reported the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
"Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted for the last nine weeks at AIIMS. Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical, and he is on life support system," said a statement from AIIMS.

Earlier the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of Vajpayee.

AIIMS authorities said that the Prime Minister visited the hospital and was with Vajpayee for about 15 minutes.

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of the 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart.

Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up.

The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr. Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President Amit Shah had visited Vajpayee.

Source: IANS

