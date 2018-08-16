medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

UP Government Puts a Ban on Plastic and Thermacol Items

by Iswarya on  August 16, 2018 at 11:49 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Uttar Pradesh government imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, stocking, sale, and transport of all plastic and thermocol items on Wednesday stated an official.
UP Government Puts a Ban on Plastic and Thermacol Items
UP Government Puts a Ban on Plastic and Thermacol Items

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday imposed a blanket ban on the manufacture, stocking, sale, and transport of all plastic and thermocol items, an official said.

The ban on disposable cups, plates, spoons, forks, and glasses was rolled out on the 72nd Independence Day.

This is the second phase of the initiative that was started in July by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government; the official told IANS.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the ban on polythene bags of less than 50 microns on July 15.

The state will roll out the third and final phase on the Gandhi Jayanti day on October 2 by imposing a total ban on non-bio-degradable polythene.

Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Manoj Kumar Singh said the government had directed all municipal corporations, district officials and concerned departments to enforce the ban.

There will be special inspections to ensure compliance.

For the first time, the polythene ban has been effective on the ground as the government empowered various departments to seize and penalize offenders, rather than leaving it to municipal corporations.

Under the new rule, people found with 100 grams of polythene would be fined Rs 1,000 and those with five kilograms will have to cough up Rs 25,000.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Cotton Carrier Bags may be 'less Green'

Cotton Carrier Bags may be 'less Green'

A study conducted on different types of bags and their impact on the environment it was found that cotton bags may be less green and can cause more global warming.

Caterpillars Might Help In Getting Rid Of Plastic Pollution

Caterpillars Might Help In Getting Rid Of Plastic Pollution

Caterpillars, can now help us get rid of the plastic pollution.

Chemicals in Plastic may Have Negative Impact on Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Chemicals in Plastic may Have Negative Impact on Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) shows exposure to bisphenol-A (BPA) found in plastic and metal containers of food can worsen its symptoms and may lead to death.

Polythene Wraps may Help Save Lives of Premature Babies

Polythene Wraps may Help Save Lives of Premature Babies

New study has found that they may be able to save the lives of premature infants.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis is a rare condition marked by accumulation of mast cells under the skin and various ...

 Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag is used to treat abnormally low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) in adult patients ...

 Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD) / Motor Disorder

Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD) / Motor Disorder

Stereotypic movement disorder (SMD) is a motor disorder, associated with neurodevelopmental ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive