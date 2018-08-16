medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Make Clear Stand on Firecrackers and Controlling Pollution: SC to Centre

by Iswarya on  August 16, 2018 at 11:03 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Supreme court asked the Center to make its stand clear on steps to control pollution and about the harmful effects of crackers on public health. It also stated that there is a need to maintain a balance between the right to carry on a trade and the right to health.
Make Clear Stand on Firecrackers and Controlling Pollution: SC to Centre
Make Clear Stand on Firecrackers and Controlling Pollution: SC to Centre

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan asked the Centre to file an affidavit detailing short-term steps and the plan to curb pollution due to the bursting of firecrackers.

The bench said that there is a fundamental right to livelihood of firecrackers manufacturers involved as well as the fundamental right to health for 130 crore citizens of the country.

The court was hearing a PIL that sought a countrywide ban on manufacture, sale, and possession of firecrackers.

Earlier, the firecracker manufacturers had told the apex court that crackers alone were not the sole cause of rising pollution during Diwali though it was one of the contributing factors and that an entire industry can't be shut down on this count.

The manufacturers contended that pollution had reached very high levels not only due to firecrackers but also vehicular pollution, construction dust, and stubble-burning.

"The question is whether an entire industry can be shut down citing air pollution while other industries are allowed to continue," contended the counsel for the manufacturers.

The court posted for August 21 a batch of pleas that sought a countrywide ban on possession, sale and bursting of firecrackers and stubble-burning by farmers.

Earlier, the bench had expressed concern over growing respiratory problems among children due to air pollution and had said it would decide whether there has to be a complete or reasonable curb on the bursting of firecrackers.

The bench had cited a report that said 20-25 percent of children suffer from respiratory diseases, adding: "The lungs of most infants in Delhi are grey."

One of the pleas filed by a child, Arjun Gopal, represented by lawyer Gopal Shankarnarayan, sought a ban on possession of firecrackers in the National Capital Region as it was contributing to an already alarming air pollution.

Last year, the apex court prohibited the sale of firecrackers in NCR-Delhi during Diwali.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Related Links

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Healthy Diwali

Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and your friends

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet foods. Drink lots of water, have regular meals and fruits.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis is a rare condition marked by accumulation of mast cells under the skin and various ...

 Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag is used to treat abnormally low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) in adult patients ...

 Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD) / Motor Disorder

Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD) / Motor Disorder

Stereotypic movement disorder (SMD) is a motor disorder, associated with neurodevelopmental ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive