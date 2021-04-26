First Ever Breathing Bank in India

First-of-its-kind breathing bank is said to come up in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. The breathing bank helps reduce the prevailing oxygen crisis for the Covid-19 patients in the state.



Working on a model similar to that of blood bank, the breathing bank will supply portable oxygen machines to Covid patients on a rental basis.

‘Portable oxygen machines cost around Rs. 40,000/- but will be rented out to the needy at Rs.100/- daily.’





"We aim to buy 500 machines and by Saturday, around 10 machines will reach Jodhpur," said Gehlot, adding that they are trying to get other machines at the earliest.



Gehlot had seen his mother battling for the oxygen last year and recently one of his known friends died because of the oxygen crisis. Hence, he thought to work out something different to tackle this crisis.



This machine will be rented out to the needy at Rs. 100 daily. Rental will be collected to ensure the needy returns the machine.



Portable oxygen machine costs around Rs 40,000 and collects air around and separates it from nitrogen to give five litre oxygen each minute.



This can be given to patients via pipeline.



With this machine, patients will be given oxygen at their houses and hence hospitals' burden will be lessened.







The idea behind setting up such a breathing bank was of Nirmal Gehlot, a philanthropist, who had asked other social workers to join hands in the drive.