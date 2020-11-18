ATS Guidelines Recommend Home Oxygen Therapy For COPD, ILD Patients

New American Thoracic Society (ATS) clinical practice guidelines recommend home oxygen therapy for adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and interstitial lung disease (ILD). The guideline is published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.



The new guideline was introduced during 2017 ATS workshop on Optimizing Home Oxygen Therapy data, which "identified the lack of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for proper use of home oxygen as a critical gap," wrote the guideline panel.

‘Results from an online survey of almost 2,000 oxygen users in the U.S. helped frame a new guideline for treating chronic COPD and ILD patients.’

Research panel used the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach to formulate their recommendations summarized below:



COPD Recommendations



In adults with COPD who have severe chronic resting room air hypoxemia, we recommend prescribing Long Term Oxygen Therapy (LTOT) at least 15 hours per day (strong recommendation, moderate quality evidence). In adults with COPD who have moderate chronic resting room air hypoxemia, we suggest not prescribing LTOT (conditional recommendation, low quality evidence). In adults with COPD who have severe exertional room air hypoxemia we suggest prescribing ambulatory oxygen (conditional recommendation, moderate quality evidence).

ILD Recommendations



For adults with ILD who have severe chronic resting room air hypoxemia we recommend prescribing LTOT at least 15 hours per day (strong recommendation, very low quality evidence). For adults with ILD who have severe exertional room air hypoxemia we suggest prescribing ambulatory oxygen (conditional recommendation, low quality evidence).

Liquid Oxygen Recommendation



In patients with chronic lung disease who are mobile outside of the home and require continuous oxygen flow rates of >3L/minute during exertion, we suggest prescribing portable liquid oxygen (conditional recommendation, very low quality evidence).

The guidelines also include a 'best-practice statement' that describes a minimum standard of oxygen education and training for all oxygen users.



The ATS has published around 20 clinical practice guidelines on various conditions, ranging from allergy and asthma to TB and other pulmonary infections.







Further rationale for new guidance came out of "a summary of results from an online survey of almost 2,000 oxygen users in the U.S. describing the multiple problems they had in accessing and using their oxygen," said Susan S. Jacobs, MS, RN, co-chair of the guideline committee and a research nurse manager in Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine at Stanford University.