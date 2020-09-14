COVID-19 Update in Agra: Lack of Ventilators, Oxygen Cylinders Adds to Agony

Family members of patients have urged authorities to solve continuing deficiency of oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and beds at the COVID hospitals. Even though the state government has circulated fee tariffs and testing fees, accusations against the private nursing homes and labs have again peaked.In the past 24 hours, Agra recorded 109 new cases. So far there have been 114 deaths, including one 67-year-old person who died on Sunday. The total number of cases now stands at 4,042. The number of discharged is 3,132 and the number of active cases is 796."Since it has been a fairly long time-frame battling COVID-19, the voluntary sector activists who were doing commendable work, are now exhausted and have virtually withdrawn. That leaves people at the mercy of the government sector," said social activist Shravan Kumar Singh.Source: IANS