More Delhi Hospitals SOS for Oxygen, Reveal Authorities

In Delhi more hospitals continued to send out SOS calls reporting shortage of oxygen and sought help from authorities to ensure supply, claim sources.



Around 12.30 p.m., Fortis Healthcare tweeted: Fortis Shalimar Bagh is running out of oxygen. Patients' lives are at risk. We have been running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning. We are currently suspending admissions. Request immediate assistance."

‘Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Batra Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Fortis Shalimar Bagh, Mata Chanan Devi, Metro Hospital Preet Vihar and Saroj Hospital made SOS calls about shortage of oxygen. ’





Metro hospital in Preet Vihar and Saroj Hospital in Rohini also reported shortage of oxygen.



Batra, SGRH, Jaipur Golden has received some supply of oxygen. SGRH received 1.5 tonnes and Batra hospital received 500 liters of oxygen as immediate relief. Now both the hospital once again face shortage.



In another tweet, Fortis Healthcare said, "We are keeping patients and attendants informed of the critical situation and trying to manage admitted patients to the best of our abilities."