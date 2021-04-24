by Colleen Fleiss on  April 24, 2021 at 10:22 PM Coronavirus News
More Delhi Hospitals SOS for Oxygen, Reveal Authorities
In Delhi more hospitals continued to send out SOS calls reporting shortage of oxygen and sought help from authorities to ensure supply, claim sources.

Around 12.30 p.m., Fortis Healthcare tweeted: Fortis Shalimar Bagh is running out of oxygen. Patients' lives are at risk. We have been running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning. We are currently suspending admissions. Request immediate assistance."

In another tweet, Fortis Healthcare said, "We are keeping patients and attendants informed of the critical situation and trying to manage admitted patients to the best of our abilities."


Mata Chanan Devi hospital with over 200 Covid patients is left with 1.5 hours of #oxygen supply. The hospital said that INOX has refused to provide them with the supply and more than three-fourth of these patients need oxygen.

Metro hospital in Preet Vihar and Saroj Hospital in Rohini also reported shortage of oxygen.

Batra, SGRH, Jaipur Golden has received some supply of oxygen. SGRH received 1.5 tonnes and Batra hospital received 500 liters of oxygen as immediate relief. Now both the hospital once again face shortage.

Source: IANS

