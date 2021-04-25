by Colleen Fleiss on  April 25, 2021 at 10:47 PM Coronavirus News
Maharashtra COVID Tally Crosses 64K
COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra rose to a staggering new high of 832 with the state tally zooming past the 64,000 mark, said health officials.

Surpassing the previous high of 773 deaths (April 23), the latest fatalities took the state toll to 64,760 now, the worst in the country.

Dipping a little from the record high of 68,631 (April 18), the state recorded 66,191 new infections, a marginal drop against Saturday's 67,160, taking its tally to 42,95,027.


The Mumbai situation continued to improve with a further drop in new infections from 5,867 on Saturday to 5,498, taking the tally to 672,644.

Mumbai's daily deaths also came down from 71 on Saturday to 64 now, and the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital went up to 12,790.

The state death rate remained stable at 1.51 per cent, and the number of active cases again shot up to 698,354.

On the brighter side, 61,450 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total recoveries to 35,30,060, and the recovery rate improved from 82.02 per cent on Saturday to 82.19 per cent now.

Of the day's fatalities, Nagpur and Pune led with 69 each, while there were 64 in Mumbai, 62 in Solapur, 59 in Nanded, 57 in Nashik, 45 each in Thane, Aurangabad, and Yavatmal, 44 in Ahmednagar, 34 in Raigad, 26 in Chandrapur, 22 in Latur, 20 in Osmanabad, 18 in Amravati, 17 in Jalna, 16 in Ratnagiri, 15 in Jalgaon, 14 in Sangli, 10 each in Satara, Sindhudurg and Gondia, nine each in Akola and Bhandara, eight in Hingoli, seven each in Beed and Wardha, five each in Parbhani and Gadchiroli, four each in Nandurbar and Washim, two in Kolhapur and one in Palghar, while 2 districts recorded zero fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation increased to 42,36,825 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine also went up to 29,966.

Source: IANS

