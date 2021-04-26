by Hannah Joy on  April 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM Coronavirus News
Second Wave in India: Devastating Reminder of What Coronavirus can Do
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that he is very concerned about the rising of coronavirus cases in India, as the second wave of Covid-19 has created havoc in the country.

"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," Ghebreyesus said during a virtual briefing in Geneva.

The situation in the country seems to be slipping out of hands with each passing day, amid acute shortage of oxygen beds and key emergency drugs like Remdesivir.


India reported yet another grim milestone of highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases on Friday. A total of 3,32,730 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The country also registered over 2,000 daily deaths for the third consecutive day with the highest spike in single-day deaths at 2,263 on Friday, taking the cumulative death toll in India to 1,86,920 so far.

On Thursday, India had reported 3,14,835 Covid-19 new cases and 2,104 deaths.

Delhi recorded its highest ever fatalities at 306 on Thursday, besides logging more than 26,000 new cases.

Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid cases on a daily basis.



Source: IANS

