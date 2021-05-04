Second Wave Keeps Kids, Younger Adults at High Risk of COVID

There are multiple super spreader events happening in schools, colleges, offices, public transport (metros)."There is no doubt that many States are surging and as a result, the country is witnessing a rise in cases amounting to the ascending phase of a second wave.Based on some of the results of modelling done by experts at the COVID-19 study group, the peak of this wave seems to be around May, 2021. If the rise in cases continues as steeply as they are now, there will be a strain on the health system," he said.Stating that Maharashtra is among the worst-hit areas, Dr. Babu said vaccination is the way forward and can prevent deaths and severe illness in the vulnerable population."We need to ensure that vaccine coverage of vulnerable persons is done in the next two months. It will reduce overall mortality. At the same time, containment measures and strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour should be ensured all over,'' he said.Stating that rural and tribal areas are facing a grim situation now, Ravi Wankhedkar, member, Indian Medical Association (IMA), said malnutrition leading to decreased immunity, inappropriate COVID behaviour (gathering at marriages, funerals, religious functions) and lack of proper in-house quarantine facilities have increased the incidence of infection. In urban areas, higher socio-economic strata is more affected, he said.On the third phase of the vaccination drive, Sahar Qureshi, medical superintendent, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, said, "We commenced with phase three of drive which allows vaccination for those above 45 years.The footfalls were comparatively low since it was a working day. However, we hope this will rise during the upcoming long weekend, starting Friday. Most hospitals have enough vaccines in stock and can easily go up to 2,000 shots daily.Apart from online registrations, walk-ins and registering beneficiaries are there on the spot. The timing for vaccination is between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday. The services can be extended round the clock if required."Source: Medindia