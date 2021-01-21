by Hannah Joy on  January 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mental Health in Men Declined More Than Women in Second Wave of Pandemic
During the second wave of the pandemic, mental health of men was found to be more deteriorating than women when compared to their mental health during the first wave.

The study indicates that in Denmark, the mental well-being of both men and women declined when the country closed down during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic - with women being hit the hardest.

But during the second wave, it was the other way round in terms of gender as the psychological well-being of men and women was generally low but it has fallen most in men, according to a paper published in the journal Acta Neuropsychiatrica.


"We see that men's psychological well-being is lower in the November-December measurement than it was during the spring lockdown, while the trend has gone in the opposite direction for women," said researcher Soren Dinesen Ostergaard from Aarhus University in Denmark.

The five-item WHO well-being index (WHO-5) is used as a screening tool, for example, general practitioners to assess whether a patient should be further examined for depression. The responses to the five questions in the WHO-5 result in a total score between 0 and 100 -- with a higher score indicating higher psychological well-being.

If the score is below 50, the probability of depression is substantial. The researcher explained that the average WHO-5 score in the November-December survey had decreased by just under 4 points for men and 2.5 points for women since the (second) assessment at the end of April.

Compared to the first assessment at the end of March/beginning of April, during the peak of the first wave the psychological well-being has risen slightly with just under 1.5 points for women while it has fallen correspondingly for men. However, there are still more women with scores below 50 on the WHO in the November-December assessment - 27 percent of women compared to 23 percent of men.

"Of course, we cannot know for sure that the course of the corona pandemic is the cause of the variations we see in the psychological well-being. But the results fit this explanation. The onset of winter may, however, also play a role," the researcher said.

"The gender difference in our results is interesting but we cannot determine the underlying mechanisms based on the data at hand. Perhaps it has to do with uncertainties related to employment.

"The job market has been negatively affected by the pandemic, especially the private sector which occupies more men than women so perhaps it is a question of men worrying more about their employment prospects and their family's economic situation than women. This is something we will try to address in the next round of the survey," he noted.

For the study the research included 1,554 respondents.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
READ MORE
Smartphone Usage and Mental Health: New Findings
Mental health was associated with concerns and worries felt by participants about their own smartphone usage, revealed a new study.
READ MORE
Mental Health App Assessment Tool Developed
Researchers have collaborated to develop an online assessment tool , to help patients and providers make more informed decisions about choosing and using a mental health app.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Takes a Heavy Mental Health Toll on People
COVID-19: In countries with low infection rates and fatalities, like Australia at the onset of the pandemic, still experience twice as much depression and anxiety, stated new research.
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodFlowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis