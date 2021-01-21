by Anjanee Sharma on  January 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Brain Pressure Disorder Related to Obesity
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension is a brain pressure disorder that results from the rise of pressure in the fluid surrounding the brain. Symptoms include chronic, disabling headaches, vision problems, and, rarely, vision loss.

Commonly diagnosed in young women, socioeconomic factors like income, education, and housing may play a role in the risk. Most often, the treatment is weight loss, but in severe cases, surgery may be required.

Analysis of 35 million patient-years of data over 15 years from 2003 to 2017 was carried out using a national healthcare database in Wales. 85% of patients were women. Body Mass Index (BMI), calculated by dividing weight by height, was recorded for the study participants.

Researchers then compared every one-person with the disorder to three people without it, to match for gender, age, and socioeconomic status. Based on their socioeconomic status, people were divided into five groups ranging from fewest socioeconomic advantages to largest.

Results showed that the number of people with the disorder in 2017 was 76, six times the number (12) of people living with the disorder in 2013. For every 100,000 people in 2013, two were diagnosed with it, while in 2017, the number was 8. This increase in number corresponded to an increase in obesity rates - from 29% in 2013 to 40% in 2017.

"The worldwide prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016, so while our research looked specifically at people in Wales, our results may also have global relevance," says author William Owen Pickrell.

Strong links were found between BMI and the disorder. For women with high BMI, there were 180 cases for every 100,000 people compared to 13 with an ideal BMI. For men with high BMI, there were 21 cases compared to 8 cases for men with ideal BMI, for every 100,000 people.

. Only for women, socioeconomic factors were linked to risk. Women from the group with the least socioeconomic advantages were found to have a 1.5 times greater risk of developing the disorder compared to women in the highest advantage group.

"Of the five socioeconomic groups of our study participants, women in the lowest two groups made up more than half of the female participants in the study," adds Pickrell. "More research is needed to determine which socioeconomic factors such as diet, pollution, smoking, or stress may play a role in increasing a woman's risk of developing this disorder."




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.
READ MORE
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!
READ MORE
Electroencephalogram
An electroencephalogram (EEG) detects electrical activity in the brain using electrodes attached to the scalp.
READ MORE
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainLoss of TasteWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Neck Cracking