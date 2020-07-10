COVID-19 Takes a Heavy Mental Health Toll on People

Coronavirus pandemic takes a massive mental health toll even on people who are not directly impacted by the disease, revealed research.



The study's findings published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry revealed that people in countries with low infection rates and fatalities, like Australia at the onset of the pandemic, still experience twice as much depression and anxiety.

‘Excessive use of social media for COVID-19 health information is related to depression and secondary trauma.’

"We already know from past pandemic research that the people who are most affected, such as those who become ill and/or are hospitalized and their careers affected, experience more severe impacts," said study author Amy Dawel from the Australian National University.



The research team surveyed nearly 1,300 Australian adults. Only 36 participants reported having received a COVID-19 diagnosis or having a close contact who had been diagnosed.



Financial distress and disruptions in work and social activities were associated with depression and anxiety symptoms.



"We hope that these data highlight that the way countries manage Covid-19 is likely to impact their population's mental health, beyond those most directly affected by the disease," Dawel said.



Depression and Anxiety Facts and Figures More than 264 million people of all ages suffer from depression.

Anxiety disorders affect 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older.

1 in 13 globally suffers from anxiety.

Mental health outcomes are linked to financial stress and disruptions in people's social lives.