First Case of Omicron Variant of COVID Confirmed in N.Korea

by Colleen Fleiss on May 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM
The 1st case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in North Korea.

Omicron Variant in Korea

Authorities concluded that samples collected from fever-ridden patients on Sunday in Pyongyang were identical to Omicron, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Yonhap news agency reported.

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to overcome the "unexpected crisis," it reported.

Source: IANS
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Report Says Omicron

Report Says Omicron's Latest Subvariant BA.2.12.1 Proves Virus Not Declining

Omicron's latest subvariant BA.2.12.1 shows no signs of decline even over two years after it was first detected in humans.
