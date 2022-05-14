First Case of Omicron Variant of COVID Confirmed in N.Korea

The 1st case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in North Korea.
Omicron Variant in KoreaAuthorities concluded that samples collected from fever-ridden patients on Sunday in Pyongyang were identical to Omicron, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Yonhap news agency reported.
‘North Korea has declared implementing the maximum emergency virus control system.’
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to overcome the "unexpected crisis," it reported.
Source: IANS
