About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID Virus More Stable on Credit Cards

by Colleen Fleiss on May 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID Virus More Stable on Credit Cards

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is nonviable if deposited on a cash banknote. It may be more stable on plastic money cards like credit or debit cards, confirmed scientists.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, many businesses stopped accepting cash payments to reduce the spread of the virus. While neither the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nor the World Health Organization ever banned paper money, many businesses still only accept payment by card more than two years later.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement


It turns out that this decision, though well-intentioned, was misguided.

"Early in the pandemic, we had this massive outcry for businesses to stop using cash; all these businesses just followed this advice and said OK we are credit card only," said study author Richard Robison, a BYU professor of microbiology and molecular biology.
Are Covid-19 Patients at Risk of Diabetes?

Are Covid-19 Patients at Risk of Diabetes?

Covid-19 patients should be alert and recognize the signs and symptoms and seek immediate treatment.
Advertisement

SARS-CoV-2 on Dollar Bills

The study published in PLOS ONE concluded that the use of credit and debit cards over cash as a Covid-19 prevention measure is not advisable.

For the study, the team analyzed a bunch of $1 bills, quarters, pennies, and credit cards and inoculated the money with SARS-CoV-2. The cash, coins, and cards were then sampled and tested for virus detection at four-time points afterward: at 30 minutes, four hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours.

SARS-CoV-2 was difficult to detect on the dollar bills even just 30 minutes later. The team found the virus was reduced by 99.9993 percent at the 30-minute mark. After 24 and 48 hours, they tested again and found no live virus on the banknotes.

In contrast, the virus only reduced 90 percent on money cards at the 30-minute mark. While this reduction rate increased to 99.6 percent by four hours and 99.96 percent by 24 hours, the live virus was still detectable on the money cards 48 hours later.

The coins performed similarly to the plastic cards, with a strong initial reduction in virus presence, yet still testing positive for the live virus after 24 and 48 hours.

Source: IANS
Is ‘COVID Teeth’ a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?

Is ‘COVID Teeth’ a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?

Are new COVID-19 variants showing teeth and gum problems as early signs of COVID-19 infection? Experts warn not to ignore oral health.
Advertisement

How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?

How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?

With the lifting-off of rules for wearing a mask, anxiety levels soar up in certain individuals after the coronavirus outbreak. No-mask anxiety can be reduced through simple steps.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
View all
Recommended Reading
Chicken PoxChicken Pox
Green FungusGreen Fungus
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
ShigellosisShigellosis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chicken Pox Shigellosis Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Accident and Trauma Care Hearing Loss Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Blood Pressure Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Vent Forte (Theophylline) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close