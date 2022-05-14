5 Million Animals Vaccinated Against Foot-and-mouth Disease in Mongolia

Foot and Mouth Disease In Mongolia

Mongolia has developed a 2022-2028 strategy to fight FMD and keep livestock healthy, the GAVS said, adding that under the strategy, efforts will be intensified to support the immunity of animals susceptible to FMD. In particular, high-risk animals are expected to be vaccinated against the disease every six months.The livestock sector is a main pillar of the Mongolian economy, with nearly 70 million heads of livestock in the country as compared with its 3.4 million people.The landlocked country is striving to develop its livestock sector by raising meat exports in a bid to diversify its mining-dependent economy.However, frequent outbreaks of livestock animal diseases such as FMD and mad cow disease are impeding the process.Source: IANS