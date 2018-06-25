medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Fetal Immune Cells Respond to Infection in Adults: Study

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 25, 2018 at 11:04 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fetal immune cells that are present in adults have specialized roles during infection, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cell.

In fact, the first immune cells made in early life are fast-acting first responders to microbes in adulthood.
Fetal Immune Cells Respond to Infection in Adults: Study
Fetal Immune Cells Respond to Infection in Adults: Study

According to the authors, these immune cells -- called CD8+ T cells -- originate in separate parts of the body and are hardwired with intrinsically different properties.

While currently it is believed that, around the time of birth, the body switches from making and using fetal T cells to adult T cells to defend itself.

However, the researchers used a unique study design to show that fetal T cells persist into adulthood and have different roles than adult cells in fighting infection.

"This discovery has led to the new idea that we might be able to predict how individuals will respond to infection based on how many fetal cells are present in the adult pool and isolate the fast-acting fetal-derived cells for certain therapeutic interventions, such as infections and cancer immunotherapy," said lead author Brian Rudd from New York's Cornell University.

The findings showed that the newly formed T cells in adults recognize a signature protein on a pathogen when they first encounter it. That signal then activates the T cells and equips them to fight and proliferate up to 15 times, producing up to 10 million cells in a week.

Once the pathogen has been cleared, most of those adult T cells die, but up to 10 percent survive and are stored in a pool of memory cells, allowing for a rapid recall response if that same pathogen were to strike again.

Fetal-derived cells, on the other hand, are generalists and do not form into memory cells. They respond to inflammatory signals and activate faster than adult T cells, allowing them to provide a broad swath of protection against pathogens they don't specifically recognize, Rudd said.

"It's the way that the immune system hedges its bet: It has cells that can respond at different rates," Rudd said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Targeting Immune Cells That Aid Tumor Growth May Enhance Tumor Response To Immunotherapy

Targeting Immune Cells That Aid Tumor Growth May Enhance Tumor Response To Immunotherapy

Finding ways to overcome certain immune cells that actually help tumor growth will be crucial to improving response of lung tumors to immunotherapy

Simple Method Developed to Characterize Immune Cells in Tumors

Simple Method Developed to Characterize Immune Cells in Tumors

Despite recent achievements in the development of cancer immunotherapies, only a small group of patients typically respond to them.

Immune Cells to Heal Diabetic Ulcers and Other Skin Injuries

Immune Cells to Heal Diabetic Ulcers and Other Skin Injuries

Mature B lymphocytes accelerate the healing of diabetic ulcers and other skin injuries. They also improve quality of regenerated tissue and reduces scarring.

Immune Cells May Help Treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Immune Cells May Help Treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Specific immune cells known as macrophages have the ability to secrete or produce a protective or healing factor known as Interleukin-10 (IL-10).

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Flu Myasthenia Gravis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...