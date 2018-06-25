Day to Day Tips to Keep Your Skin and Hair Healthy

Font : A- A+



Are your bad hair days becoming more frequent? Or is it your dry skin that is attracting all the wrong attention. Well, your problems have been heard at least. Here are some day to day routines that you can follow to look good and feel good.

Day to Day Tips to Keep Your Skin and Hair Healthy



Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop India, and Rohit Murgai, category expert at VLCC Healthcare Pvt limited, have listed few points which are important for personal hygiene: For neat hair and breathable skin, bathe regularly to get away from the toxins and maintain personal hygiene.



‘Combing or brushing your hair too hard can worsen the frizz. It can also damage the cuticles, leads to hair breakage, and can become a cause of hair loss in the humidity. Try to minimize the number of times you would need to comb your hair. Add bounce and volume by going through it again with a nylon-bristle brush.’ Use antiperspirants that decrease sweating and perspiration. Keep a fragrant body roll-on handy. For hair, regularly go for hair spas and condition your hair for a smooth and silky hair.





Use antiperspirants that decrease sweating and perspiration. Keep a fragrant body roll-on handy. For hair, regularly go for hair spas and condition your hair for a smooth and silky hair. Keep your skin hydrated and cover it up using a sunscreen. Also, make sure you keep a pore minimizer handy for the face. Opt for SPF for skin protection as not only in the sun but also indoors.

Wash your scalp regularly and when needed. More importantly, don't forget to rinse your hair after swimming and exercising.

Combing or brushing too hard can increase the frizzy look. It also damages the cuticles, leads to hair breakage, and can become a cause of hair loss in the humidity. Try to minimize the number of times you would need to comb your hair. Add bounce and volume by going through it again with a nylon-bristle brush.

Regular exfoliation of the skin is required, so exfoliate your skin on a regular basis to know the needs of your skin and hair. You can scrub your skin and hair to remove the dirt and get away using the skin and hair scrubs.

You must moisturize your hair with a hair mask or a fruit mask to increase blood circulation. For skin always keep your lotions or lightweight sorbets ready for the healthy and smooth skin.

Opt for Regular detox maintaining a detox diet and detox water. This helps to cleanse the body and bring in a natural glow.

Do not forget to take care o your skin. Keep a lip conditioner or lip butter in your beauty pouch with SPF to keep them hydrated and screened all day long.

Due to increased levels of sebum secretion, coupled with a lot of humidity and moisture in the air, hair tends to get all frizzy, unmanageable and unruly. Scalp gets too itchy and general levels of a having a bad hair day peak up. Use products with genuine Argan oil to moisturize hair.

Shampooing daily will strip your scalp off its natural oils that work to keep your hair manageable. Shampoo a maximum of two to three times a week. If you sweat a lot, invest in an alcohol-free and sulfate-free dry shampoo. But do use water to rinse the scalp as often as you may need.

Indulge in a lot of deep conditioning treatments and hair spa in the summer. Try replacing your shampoo with a mask once a week. Rinse hair with water, apply the mask for a few minutes, rinse again, and air-dry.

Body hair should be properly cleaned. Otherwise, sweat gets accumulated and can cause skin infection. Get regular waxing done, as it is not cosmetic but rather a health prerogative. Waxing and laser hair removal are your best options for removing body hair.

Due to heat and sweat, acne often tends to aggravate, resulting in a breakout. If you have acne prone skin, cleansing is very important. Make sure to use a good anti-acne face wash for best results.

Our skin tends to be oilier during sticky summer days. To help control it, use a toner to get rid of any excess oil. Toning removes all the stuff left behind on the skin after washing, such as makeup, dead skin cells or residue left from the cleanser.

Good personal hygiene also includes covering your mouth while sneezing and coughing, washing your hands frequently to avoid transmitting germs.



Source: IANS Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop India, and Rohit Murgai, category expert at VLCC Healthcare Pvt limited, have listed few points which are important for personal hygiene:Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: