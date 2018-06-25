Nutritious Almond and Walnut Recipes

Adding nuts to your daily diet can improve health. Here are some nutritious delights with the goodness of almonds and walnuts.
Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani suggests almond recipes:
Makhnee Masala Almonds:
Serves 3
‘Eating nuts can help reduce risk factors for many chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.’
Ingredients:
Method:
- Almonds - 60g
- Salt - to taste
- Olive oil- 5ml
- Makhnee Gravy Masala (dry) 1 and a half tsp
Toss the almonds with the spices and olive oil, sea salt and toasted in a pan or 7 minutes in a moderate oven.
Rasam Spiked Almonds
Ingredients
Method:
- Almonds - 60g
- Sea Salt- 1tsp
- Olive oil- 5ml
- Coriander seeds - 1tbsp
- Dry red chilies- 2
- Toor (arhar) dal- 1 tbsp
- Bengal gram(channa dal) - 1tbsp
- Black peppercorns - 1 tbsp
- Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tbsp
- Toast the almonds with sea salt and olive oil. Set aside.
- In the same pan, dry roast the red chilli, channa dal and toor dal on a medium flame until the dals are golden in colour.
- Transfer to a plate to cool.
- Roast the coriander seeds and pepper until fragrant. Add the jeera at the end, and roast it till it starts popping. Let all the ingredients cool completely.
- Powder them to a fine powder in a mixer and it to the almonds and then store in an airtight container.
Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, on behalf of California Walnuts, has curated walnut recipes:
Tropical mango, walnut and turmeric smoothie bowl
Ingredients
Preparation
- Flesh from half a mango (reserving a few slices to garnish)
- 1 small piece of fresh turmeric
- Half a banana
- 200 ml coconut milk
- 8 walnut halves
- 1 passion fruit
- 1 tbsp of coconut flakes
- A handful of raspberries and blueberries
- Squeeze of lime juice (plus a little zest to garnish)
Walnut Mango Bowl
Ingredients
- Place the mango, turmeric, banana and coconut milk into a blender and blitz until smooth
- Add lime juice to taste and blend again until combined.
- Pour the smoothie into a bowl and garnish with the reserved mango, berries, walnuts, passion fruit, lime zest and coconut flakes.
Preparation
- 300 g of the flesh of a mango
- 800 g of natural, sugar-free yogurt
- 40 ml of milk
- 4 ice cubes
- 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom
- 60 g walnuts
- Grind the mango together with half of walnuts, the yogurt, the milk, the ice cubes and the ground cardamom.
- If the mixture is too thick, can add water or milk until the desired consistency is achieved.
- Pour the mango lassi into four bowls and decorate with the rest of the California walnuts, some of them grated, grated cocoa, sheets of mango and ground cardamom.
Source: IANS