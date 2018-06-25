medindia
Nutritious Almond and Walnut Recipes

by Hannah Joy on  June 25, 2018 at 11:40 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Adding nuts to your daily diet can improve health. Here are some nutritious delights with the goodness of almonds and walnuts.

Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani suggests almond recipes:
Makhnee Masala Almonds:
Serves 3

Ingredients:
  • Almonds - 60g
  • Salt - to taste
  • Olive oil- 5ml
  • Makhnee Gravy Masala (dry) 1 and a half tsp
Method: Toss the almonds with the spices and olive oil, sea salt and toasted in a pan or 7 minutes in a moderate oven.

Rasam Spiked Almonds

Ingredients
  • Almonds - 60g
  • Sea Salt- 1tsp
  • Olive oil- 5ml
  • Coriander seeds - 1tbsp
  • Dry red chilies- 2
  • Toor (arhar) dal- 1 tbsp
  • Bengal gram(channa dal) - 1tbsp
  • Black peppercorns - 1 tbsp
  • Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tbsp
Method:
  • Toast the almonds with sea salt and olive oil. Set aside.
  • In the same pan, dry roast the red chilli, channa dal and toor dal on a medium flame until the dals are golden in colour.
  • Transfer to a plate to cool.
  • Roast the coriander seeds and pepper until fragrant. Add the jeera at the end, and roast it till it starts popping. Let all the ingredients cool completely.
  • Powder them to a fine powder in a mixer and it to the almonds and then store in an airtight container.

Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, on behalf of California Walnuts, has curated walnut recipes:

Tropical mango, walnut and turmeric smoothie bowl

Ingredients
  • Flesh from half a mango (reserving a few slices to garnish)
  • 1 small piece of fresh turmeric
  • Half a banana
  • 200 ml coconut milk
  • 8 walnut halves
  • 1 passion fruit
  • 1 tbsp of coconut flakes
  • A handful of raspberries and blueberries
  • Squeeze of lime juice (plus a little zest to garnish)
Preparation
  • Place the mango, turmeric, banana and coconut milk into a blender and blitz until smooth
  • Add lime juice to taste and blend again until combined.
  • Pour the smoothie into a bowl and garnish with the reserved mango, berries, walnuts, passion fruit, lime zest and coconut flakes.
Walnut Mango Bowl

Ingredients
  • 300 g of the flesh of a mango
  • 800 g of natural, sugar-free yogurt
  • 40 ml of milk
  • 4 ice cubes
  • 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom
  • 60 g walnuts
Preparation
  • Grind the mango together with half of walnuts, the yogurt, the milk, the ice cubes and the ground cardamom.
  • If the mixture is too thick, can add water or milk until the desired consistency is achieved.
  • Pour the mango lassi into four bowls and decorate with the rest of the California walnuts, some of them grated, grated cocoa, sheets of mango and ground cardamom.


Source: IANS

