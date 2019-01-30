When it comes to weight loss perks, losing weight slowly or at a faster rate adds no seasoning to your overall health, reveals new research. The amount of weight you lose in the whole matters a lot in offering health benefits and not the speed at which you lose the weight.

Faster Weight Loss Offers No Health Benefits Than Slow Weight Loss

‘People who tend to lose weight quickly have increased risk of gall stone formation. However, they have better improvements in diabetes and cardiovascular health.’

In the study led by Jennifer Kuk, associate professor in York University's Faculty of Health, researchers looked at the data of over 11,000 patients at a publicly-funded clinical weight management program and found that those who lost weight quickly had similar improvements in metabolic health with those who lost weight slowly. Moreover, the rate of weight loss matters less for overall health benefits than the amount of weight you lose.Normally, individuals are recommended to lose weight at one to two pounds per week, as faster weight loss is related with a slightly higher risk for gallstones. However, there are reasons to believe that faster weight loss may have better effects for cardiovascular disease and diabetes risk factors.The study is the first study of its kind to look specifically at risk factors for cardiovascular health and diabetes."With the same pound for pound weight loss, there is no difference in terms of health benefits if you lose weight fast or slow," says Kuk. "However, given the risk for gallstones with faster weight loss, trying to lose weight at the recommended one to two pounds per week is the safer option."The study looked at 11,283 patients who attended the Wharton Medical Clinic Weight Management Program between July 2008 and July 2017. Researchers found that patients who lost weight more quickly tended to have a bigger reduction in obesity and better health improvements than patients who lost weight slowly. However, these improvements in health associated with faster weight loss were abolished after adjusting for absolute weight loss."The results show that we really need to look at interventions that focus on long-term weight management that can achieve sustained weight loss at the recommended one to two pounds per week," says Kuk.The study is published on Jan 29th 2019 in theSource: Eurekalert