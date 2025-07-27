Experimental Pig Vaccines Take Aim at Nipah Virus Transmission

Nipah research highlights the need for a One Health approach, linking animal, human, and ecosystem health to prevent outbreaks.



‘Great news in the fight against #Nipah_Virus! All three tested vaccines successfully protected pigs from infection. This is a promising step forward in developing effective prevention strategies! #VaccineResearch #AnimalHealth’

Advertisement

Nipah Virus: A Deadly Zoonotic Threat with Bats and Pigs at its Core

Advertisement

Three Promising Vaccine Candidates: Leveraging Existing Tech for Nipah Defense

Testing Nipah Vaccines in Bangladesh's 'Nipah Belt'

Nipah virus vaccines evaluated in pigs as a ‘One Health’ approach to protect public health - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41541-025-01212-y)

Researchers at The Pirbright Institute have taken a major step toward combating( )Nipah virus, first identified in the late 1990s, is among the world’s most dangerous zoonotic pathogens, capable of jumping from animals to humans. Originating in Old World fruit bats, the virus can infect multiple species, with pigs serving as a primary intermediate host.This pathogen poses a grave health risk, causing severe respiratory and neurological symptoms in both animals and humans. In people, Nipah virus has a high fatality rate and no approved treatment, making proactive measures such as vaccination critical.To disrupt one of the virus’s main transmission routes, an international research team from the UK, Australia, and Bangladesh, led by scientists at The Pirbright Institute, has tested experimental vaccines designed for pigs. Their work, published inmarks a key milestone in reducing the risk of future outbreaks.The study details theNotably, one candidate was created using the same viral vector platform as the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, underscoring the adaptability of existing vaccine technologies to emerging threats.If proven effective, these vaccines could break the chain of transmission between pigs and humans, offering a powerful tool to protect livestock, safeguard human health, and strengthen global preparedness against future epidemics.The virus was first identified during a major outbreak in 1998-99 in Malaysia which led to the culling of nearly half the country's pig population and resulted in significant economic losses.Since then, the virus has continued to cause outbreaks in South and Southeast Asia, particularly in Bangladesh and India, where human-to-human transmission and consumption of contaminated food, such as date palm sap, have led to high fatality rates.Infected people can develop encephalitis (swelling of the brain) as well as respiratory problems. The disease often begins with flu-like symptoms but can rapidly progress to coma and death. Currently, there are no licensed vaccines or treatment for use in pigs or humans, yet the disease poses a major threat to public and animal health.Nipah is designated a priority disease by the World Health Organization (WHO) and a priority pathogen by the UK Health Security Agency, meaning research and development is urgently needed.The team assessed the immunogenicity - the vaccine’s ability to trigger an immune response - in mice and pigs, as well as it’s potential to protect pigs against Nipah. They then carried out further trials in ‘backyard’ pigs under field conditions in theDespite differences in the strength of the immune response, all candidates performed well, showing immunity in pigs vaccinated under field conditions in the Nipah-endemic regions.Professor Simon Graham, Group Leader of the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Immunology group at The Pirbright Institute said “protect economies, public health and food security. Our research moves us one major step closer to achieving this goal.”The team is now working with partners in Germany to develop a cost-effective dual vaccine that could protect pigs against both Nipah and a common swine disease, combining pandemic preparedness with practical benefits for farmers.Source-Eurekalert