About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Why Experts Advocate for Increased Hepatitis B Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 27 2025 2:00 AM

Hepatitis B kills over 3,000 people daily worldwide—highlighting the urgent need for expanded treatment and prevention.

Why Experts Advocate for Increased Hepatitis B Treatment
Two new articles in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology argue for broadening treatment guidelines for hepatitis B. Commissioned by the International Coalition to Eliminate HBV, the research evaluates the benefits and potential drawbacks of expanding therapy for the estimated 256 million people living with chronic hepatitis B worldwide. ()
The authors conclude that current hepatitis B medications are significantly underutilized. By widening eligibility for treatment, the medical community could prevent countless deaths and reduce the global burden of the disease.

HBV Screening
HBV Screening
Tests used for screening hepatitis B are estimation of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), anti-HBc and anti-HBs antibodies.

The Silent Killer: Why Chronic Hepatitis B Demands Treatment

Of the people who do not clear the infection and go on to develop a chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, between 20 and 40% will die if they do not receive treatment, usually from liver failure or liver cancer, as the disease progresses over decades. HBV is responsible for half of all liver cancer cases.

Researchers note that current drugs are safe, effective and relatively inexpensive, though they don’t cure people. These medications substantially slow down the disease progression and they can reduce transmission of the virus to other people.

“These medications are good drugs that are being badly underused,” said John Tavis, Ph.D., professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine and an author on both papers. “Less than 3% of all people infected with HBV are receiving treatment, and the evidence suggests that many more people could benefit from treatment. If we get people on medication earlier, the net disease and death rate is going to be much less.

Hepatitis B
Hepatitis B
Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.
“In these papers, we go through the scientific and medical evidence,” Tavis said. “We look at how HBV triggers cancers. Treatment significantly slows down the disease progression, and by giving drugs to people earlier, we can limit the cumulative liver damage over the course of a 20 to 30 years long chronic infection that causes liver cancer and liver failure.”

In a second companion article, experts discuss treatment perspectives from a patient and public health perspective.

Advertisement
Quiz on Hepatitis
Quiz on Hepatitis
Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz. ...

Mother-to-Infant HBV Transmission and Its Devastating Impact

“The most common way the infection is passed along is from a mother with HBV to her infant,” Tavis said. “Most mothers don’t know they have the infection. And, the stress of learning that you passed along a deadly illness to your baby is unimaginable.

“In some countries, people with HBV will hide their status because they’ll be fired from their jobs and ostracized by their friends. Despite the fact that the virus does not spread by casual contact, many people suffer in their communities.”

World Hepatitis Day: Unite, Test, and Eliminate Hepatitis
World Hepatitis Day: Unite, Test, and Eliminate Hepatitis
Viral hepatitis kills over 1.3 million people yearly. World Hepatitis Day on July 28 promotes testing, vaccination, treatment, and awareness to end it by 2030.
Tavis reflects on the potential benefits of increasing treatment.

“We know these drugs could reduce the incidence of liver cancer by two-thirds, or possibly even three-quarters. That’s a big impact, saving millions of lives over time. Just imagine how many more grandmas will be around to have their grandkids sit on their laps. I’d like to see a lot more of that.”

Bottom line?

“By delaying treatment, you leave people at risk for longer than necessary,” Tavis said. “And, you allow too much damage to the liver before you start treatment. We need to adjust our treatment paradigm for this illness.”

Reference:
  1. Scientific and medical evidence informing expansion of hepatitis B treatment guidelines - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S2468125325000536)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional