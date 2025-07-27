Why Experts Advocate for Increased Hepatitis B Treatment

Hepatitis B kills over 3,000 people daily worldwide—highlighting the urgent need for expanded treatment and prevention.



The Silent Killer: Why Chronic Hepatitis B Demands Treatment

Mother-to-Infant HBV Transmission and Its Devastating Impact

Two new articles inargue for broadening treatment guidelines for hepatitis B. Commissioned by the International Coalition to Eliminate HBV, the research evaluates the( )The authors conclude that current hepatitis B medications are significantly underutilized. By widening eligibility for treatment, the medical community could prevent countless deaths and reduce the global burden of the disease.Of the people who do not clear the infection and go on to develop ausually from liver failure or liver cancer, as the disease progresses over decades. HBV is responsible for half of all liver cancer cases.Researchers note that current drugs are safe, effective and relatively inexpensive, though they don’t cure people. These medications substantially slow down the disease progression and they can reduce transmission of the virus to other people.“These medications are good drugs that are being badly underused,” said John Tavis, Ph.D., professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine and an author on both papers. “If we get people on medication earlier, the net disease and death rate is going to be much less.“In these papers, we go through the scientific and medical evidence,” Tavis said. “We look at how HBV triggers cancers. Treatment significantly slows down the disease progression, and by giving drugs to people earlier, we can limit the cumulative liver damage over the course of a 20 to 30 years long chronic infection that causes liver cancer and liver failure.”In a second companion article, experts discuss treatment perspectives from a patient and public health perspective.“The most common way the infection is passed along is from a mother with HBV to her infant,” Tavis said. “Most mothers don’t know they have the infection. And, the stress of learning that you passed along a deadly illness to your baby is unimaginable.“In some countries,Despite the fact that the virus does not spread by casual contact, many people suffer in their communities.”Tavis reflects on the potential benefits of increasing treatment.“We know these drugs could reduce the incidence of liver cancer by two-thirds, or possibly even three-quarters. That’s a big impact, saving millions of lives over time. Just imagine how many more grandmas will be around to have their grandkids sit on their laps. I’d like to see a lot more of that.”Bottom line?“By delaying treatment, you leave people at risk for longer than necessary,” Tavis said. “And, you allow too much damage to the liver before you start treatment. We need to adjust our treatment paradigm for this illness.”Source-Eurekalert