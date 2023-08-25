About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Emulsifier Intake During Pregnancy and Breast Feeding Linked to Child Health Issues

by Hemalatha Manikandan on August 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Emulsifiers are preservatives found in ultra-processed foods (ice creams, breads, cake mixes, soups, salad dressings, and more), and taking them while pregnant or breastfeeding is linked to mild metabolic, cognitive, and psychological impairments in babies.

This research was conducted in mice by Maria Milà-Guasch of the Institut d'Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS) in Barcelona, Spain, and colleagues and their findings presented in the open access journal PLOS Biology(1 Trusted Source
Maternal emulsifier consumption programs offspring metabolic and neuropsychological health in mice

Go to source).

Pregnancy and Diet

Pregnancy and Diet


Pregnant women should pay special attention to their diet. The diet before and during pregnancy should be rich in calories, proteins, vitamins and minerals.
Advertisement


Emulsifiers help to preserve the texture of many ultra-processed foods. Prior research has linked the consumption of emulsifiers to an increased risk of gut inflammation, obesity, and other health conditions.

In addition, unbalanced nutritional habits by pregnant or nursing mothers has been linked to long-term health risks in offspring. However, the specific effects of maternal consumption of emulsifiers on offspring have been unclear.

Assessing Emulsifiers Effects In Mice

Milà-Guasch and colleagues provided laboratory mice with water containing two kinds of emulsifiers commonly found combined together in human food—carboxymethylcellulose and polysorbate-80.
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy


A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.
Advertisement

From before pregnancy until the nursing offspring, female mice received the maximum concentration of each emulsifier allowed in human food products by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization. For comparison, other mice received water without any emulsifiers.

The researchers found that the offspring of mice that consumed emulsifiers had a greater risk of certain health issues, including mild metabolic, cognitive, and psychological injuries. These effects were strongest in male offspring, but female offspring also showed impairments.

A combination of gene-expression testing and other lab tests suggested that maternal consumption of emulsifiers led to perturbation of the development of neural circuits in the offspring's hypothalamus—a part of the brain that plays a central role in regulating metabolism.

Additional research will be needed to further clarify the effects on offspring of emulsifier consumption by pregnant and nursing people. Still, on the basis of their new findings, the researchers call for increased awareness of the potential risks of consumption of ultra-processed foods by mothers.

They express particular concern about products perceived to be healthy, including certain vegetarian and vegan products, which nonetheless contain emulsifiers that could potentially lead to health risks for offspring.

Reference :
  1. Maternal emulsifier consumption programs offspring metabolic and neuropsychological health in mice- (https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3002171)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Junk Food Diet During Pregnancy Increases the Child's Likelihood to Become 'junk Food Junkie'

Junk Food Diet During Pregnancy Increases the Child's Likelihood to Become 'junk Food Junkie'


Mothers who binge on junk food during pregnancy and breast-feeding directly influence the unborn child's likelihood to become a 'junk food junkie' later in life.
Advertisement

Unhealthy Eating by Pregnant or Lactating Women Causes Irreparable Health Problems in Children

Unhealthy Eating by Pregnant or Lactating Women Causes Irreparable Health Problems in Children


An eye opener for pregnant or breastfeeding mothers into the benefits of healthy eating or the repercussions of eating unhealthy could show up as life long benefits
Advertisement
Advertisement

