Phytosterol Supplements To Fight Hearing Loss

by Hemalatha Manikandan on August 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM
Aging triggers cholesterol loss from sensory cells of the inner ear, leading to hearing loss. Supplemental phytosterols was found to replace those lost cholesterol and prevent sensory impairment, and restore hearing in a study conducted in mice.

These findings were demonstrated by researchers led by María Eugenia Gomez-Casati, the Institute of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of Buenos Aires-CONICET; Mauricio Martin, the Institute of Medical Research Mercedes; and Martín Ferreyra, (INIMEC-CONICET-UNC), National University of Córdoba in Argentina and published in open access journal PLOS Biology .

Phytosterols are plant based fatty compounds majorly found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, etc,.

Ear Mechanics On Aging

Sensory cells in the inner ear called outer hair cells (OHCs) amplify sounds by changing their length. As we age, these cells lose their ability to stretch in response to sound, preventing sound amplification and leading to age-related hearing loss.

Cholesterol is a key player in the stretch response, and brain cholesterol has recently been shown to decrease with age, researchers hypothesized that hearing loss might be related to loss of cholesterol in OHCs. This hypothesis was tested in mice.
First, the researchers measured the amount of CYP46A1 in inner ear OHCs because this enzyme helps break down and recycle cholesterol. As expected, they found more CYP46A1 in the inner ears of older mice than in younger mice, and consequently less cholesterol.

Next, they showed cause and effect by inducing hearing loss in young mice, as indicated by abnormal inner ear-cell output, by over-activating CYP46A1 with a drug. Finally, they tested whether increasing cholesterol in the brain could counter the drug.

Since cholesterol itself cannot actually enter the brain from the blood, the researchers used plant-based cholesterol-like compounds called phytosterols which can. The young mice who got both the CYP46A1-activating drug and 3 weeks of dietary phytosterols displayed improved OHC function.

However, directly testing phytosterol's effects on hearing loss in older mouse models as well as in humans will be necessary before more definite conclusions can be made.

The authors add, "A retroviral treatment widely employed for HIV/AIDS patients reproduces the cholesterol loss observed in aged individuals and leads to impaired outer hair cells(1 Trusted Source
Phytosterols reverse antiretroviral-induced hearing loss, with potential implications for cochlear aging

Go to source). We found that these defects can be partly reversed by phytosterols supplementation. Our findings are very promising because they provide the first proof-of-principle supporting phytosterols supplementation as a possible approach for prevention or treatment of hearing loss."

Reference :
  1. Phytosterols reverse antiretroviral-induced hearing loss, with potential implications for cochlear aging- (https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3002257#sec009)

Source: Eurekalert
