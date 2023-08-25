Phytosterol Supplements To Fight Hearing Loss

Aging triggers cholesterol loss from sensory cells of the inner ear, leading to hearing loss. Supplemental phytosterols was found to replace those lost cholesterol and prevent sensory impairment, and restore hearing in a study conducted in mice.



These findings were demonstrated by researchers led by María Eugenia Gomez-Casati, the Institute of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of Buenos Aires-CONICET; Mauricio Martin, the Institute of Medical Research Mercedes; and Martín Ferreyra, (INIMEC-CONICET-UNC), National University of Córdoba in Argentina and published in open access journal PLOS Biology .