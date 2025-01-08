Healthy Moms, Strong Babies: Iron Up Your Pregnancy to Fight Anemia

Moms-to-be, listen up: Iron is your ultimate boost for a healthy pregnancy. Iron deficiency anemia can’t stop you!
Iron deficiency is a common pregnancy concern, but it’s easily preventable. So, hurry up and supercharge your pregnancy with the power of iron. A groundbreaking trial has discovered that a single iron infusion during the third trimester significantly reduces anemia in pregnant women, surpassing the effectiveness of iron tablets, which are currently the recommended standard treatment.
Iron: The Pregnancy Powerhouse NutrientAdequate iron is critical during pregnancy to support the health of the mother and developing baby, with poor iron levels linked to a higher risk of preterm delivery, low birth weight and postpartum depression.
The study, co-led by WEHI (Australia) and the Training Research Unit of Excellence (Malawi), is the first to show infusions in late pregnancy can significantly boost iron stores in pregnant women as they approach delivery and give birth – findings that could improve maternal care and birth outcomes across the globe.
Ferric carboxymaltose for anemia in late pregnancy: a randomized controlled trial
Can Iron Infusions be a Preventive Measure for Anemia in Pregnancy?
- Landmark study reveals giving iron infusions in the third trimester of pregnancy is safe and significantly boosts pregnant women’s iron levels, more effectively than iron tablets.
- Severe iron deficiency during pregnancy can impact the development of the baby and is linked with a higher risk of complications.
- The findings could transform maternal care guidelines and improve birth outcomes in countries worldwide, including Australia.
Iron Deficiency Anemia: The Hidden Risk in PregnancyIron deficiency is one of the leading causes of anemia in pregnancy worldwide.
Globally, around 37% of pregnant women are anemic – almost 32 million women at any given time. In Australia, anemia reportedly occurs in 25% of all pregnancies.
Pregnant women with anemia are at elevated risk of complications, including chronic fatigue, post-partum hemorrhage and stillbirth deliveries.
Anemic pregnancies can also be risky for the baby, with potential impacts to the development of the placenta, the baby’s brain development and red blood cell formation.
In efforts to reduce iron-deficiency in pregnancy, WEHI researchers worked with scientists at the Training Research Unit of Excellence and Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (Malawi) on an innovative trial comparing the effectiveness of iron infusions to oral iron tablets during late pregnancy.
“While anemia is one of the most avoidable causes of illness and death in resource-poor nations, any woman across the world can become anemic during pregnancy, highlighting how this remains a global priority,” co-corresponding author Professor Sant-Rayn Pasricha said.
Iron Infusion: The Secret to Preventing Anemia During Pregnancy“We found that a single iron infusion in the third trimester can achieve what oral iron tablets taken every day during a pregnancy cannot.
“This is the first concrete evidence that proves infusions in late pregnancy are the superior treatment for combating anemia in expectant mothers, boosting iron levels at a critical time that can ensure both mother and baby are better protected during birth.”
Working alongside Professor Kamija Phiri (Training Research Unit of Excellence), the research team conducted one of the largest iron trials, involving 590 pregnant women in Malawi.
The team found the women receiving infusions had lower anemia prevalence (46.7%) compared to those receiving iron tablets (62.7%) at the time of delivery.
A third-trimester infusion was also found to protect a mother’s iron stores, even postpartum. “This sustained impact on anemia is an unprecedented finding that really crystallizes the case for using infusions in late pregnancy to rapidly boost red blood cell production and iron levels,” Prof Pasricha, head of the Anemia Research Laboratory at WEHI, said.
“We hope our findings will soon be translated in health settings across the world to form a uniform set of guidelines that can ensure more women get the right iron treatment when they need it most.
“If intravenous iron can be safely delivered in basic health centres in remote Malawi as our trial has shown, there’s really no health setting where IV iron couldn’t be effectively and safely given.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) currently recommends oral iron tablets taken twice daily for pregnant women as the primary prevention strategy for maternal anemia. Researchers hope to soon share this data with the WHO to help inform future global antenatal care guidelines.
