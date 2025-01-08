Healthy Moms, Strong Babies: Iron Up Your Pregnancy to Fight Anemia

Moms-to-be, listen up: Iron is your ultimate boost for a healthy pregnancy. Iron deficiency anemia can’t stop you!

Did You Know?

Let’s Prevent Iron Deficiency Today: Anemia affects 37% of pregnant women across the globe. #Anemia #IronDeficiency #pregnancy #medindia’

Iron: The Pregnancy Powerhouse Nutrient

Trusted Source

Ferric carboxymaltose for anemia in late pregnancy: a randomized controlled trial



Trusted Source

Can Iron Infusions be a Preventive Measure for Anemia in Pregnancy?

Landmark study reveals giving iron infusions in the third trimester of pregnancy is safe and significantly boosts pregnant women’s iron levels, more effectively than iron tablets.

Severe iron deficiency during pregnancy can impact the development of the baby and is linked with a higher risk of complications.

The findings could transform maternal care guidelines and improve birth outcomes in countries worldwide, including Australia.

Iron Deficiency Anemia: The Hidden Risk in Pregnancy

Iron Infusion: The Secret to Preventing Anemia During Pregnancy

Ferric carboxymaltose for anemia in late pregnancy: a randomized controlled trial - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-03385-w)