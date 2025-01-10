Rising Demand for Telehealth Abortion Services

Study highlights the growing reliance on telehealth and mail for medication abortions, ensuring access for individuals living in restricted or distant areas.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Impact of Distance on Telehealth Access for Abortion Pills



Go to source Trusted Source

Did you know?

About 22 states in the U.S. have high restrictions to access #abortion. #US #medindia ’

About 22 states in the U.S. have high restrictions to access #abortion. #US #medindia ’

Advertisement

How Telehealth Changed Abortion Access During COVID-19

Advertisement

Socioeconomic Barriers Driving Telehealth Abortion Demand

Advertisement

Who Uses Telehealth for Abortion?

Rising Demand for Telehealth Abortions Amid Restrictions

Impact of Distance on Telehealth Access for Abortion Pills - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1070060)