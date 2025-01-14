Menopause and Multiple Sclerosis: A Step Back in Mobility

Multiple sclerosis (MS) worsens with menopause, yet estrogen therapy could offer a lifeline.

Association of Menopause With Functional Outcomes and Disease Biomarkers in Women With Multiple Sclerosis



Role of Menopause in Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Progression

Declines in Walking Speed, Dexterity and Cognitive Ability

Women with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience mobility setbacks at menopause, finds a new study.The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) study suggests that estrogen therapy could help slow the progression of the disease.Following menopause, patients’ walking slowed down. And there were more subtle changes in fine motor skills and cognitive ability.The findings of the study are published in the journal).The study raises new questions about whether hormone therapy can help the 30% to 40% of MS patients who are perimenopausal or postmenopausal.Women account for 75% of MS patients, and hormones play a significant role in the course of the disease.“We know that,” said Riley Bove, MD, an associate professor of neurology at UCSF. Bove is the corresponding author of the study. “We see a lower rate of relapse during the third trimester of pregnancy, followed by a rebound postpartum.”The study followed 184 women before and after menopause. It was based on data from two UCSF studies, EPIC and ORIGINS, that seek to discover the causes of MS and the way it develops. Participants were evaluated each year for an average of 13 years.Other research has reached contradictory conclusions about the role of menopause in MS progression. Some studies used a tool called the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) that primarily focuses on walking assessment.“The EDSS has a number of limitations and may also measure changes that are not related to MS, such as older age and multiple medication use, both of which can affect mobility,” said Hannah Silverman, a UCSF medical student, who is the first author of the study.In the current study, researchers used the MS Functional Composite (MSFC), which captures walking speed as well as other tasks. They found that following menopause, it took participants longer to complete a 25-foot-walk after accounting for age, weight and tobacco use. They also found more subtle declines in dexterity and cognition.The researchers found that a biomarker in the blood called. This indicates increased degeneration of nerve cells – a hallmark of advancing MS – and validates the MSFC findings.Just 31 of the 184 participants (17%) took estrogen therapy, not enough for researchers to be able to draw conclusion about its benefits. Research in animals suggests that sex hormones have neuroprotective effects, and one small study has tested the protective effects of testosterone in men.“The study shows that menopause represents a unique factor in MS progression, even when we take into consideration the effects of aging,” said Bove, who is also a member of the Weill Institute for Neurosciences. “But we would need large, randomized trials that compare hormone treatment to a placebo before we can know the true effects of hormone therapy in a condition as complex as MS.”Source-Eurekalert