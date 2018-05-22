medindia
Eleven Dead, Hundreds Poisoned in Iran After Eating Toxic Mushrooms

by Sushma Rao on  May 22, 2018 at 9:24 AM General Health News
Eleven people have been reported dead and over 800 people were poisoned after consuming toxic wild mushrooms in western Iran, report Iranian Health Ministry officials.

Hundreds more were hospitalized, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
A Health Ministry official said that there was no effective treatment against such fungal poisoning. At least two people received liver transplants.

According to authorities, the poisonous mushrooms looked very similar to edible ones due to which even the locals could not distinguish them.

The poisoning incidents were reported across the Iranian provinces of Kermanshah, Kohgiluye and Boyer-Ahmad, Kordestan, Lorestan, West Azerbaijan, Qazvin and Zanjan.

People were urged not to buy loose mushrooms and only purchase packed and sealed ones in shops. The deadly fungi grow wild in mountainous regions of Iran's west after spring showers, according to Tasnim news agency.



Source: IANS
