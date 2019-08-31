medindia

Ebola Outbreak: WHO Delivers 300 Doses of Ebola Vaccine to Western Uganda

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 31, 2019 at 11:26 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

World Health Organization (WHO) delivers 300 doses of Ebola vaccines to control the spread of Ebola virus in the western district of Kasese, Uganda.
Ebola Outbreak: WHO Delivers 300 Doses of Ebola Vaccine to Western Uganda
Ebola Outbreak: WHO Delivers 300 Doses of Ebola Vaccine to Western Uganda

The World Health Organization (WHO) delivered 300 doses of Ebola vaccines for vaccination of contacts of 9-year-old girl who died of Ebola in the western district of Kasese following the second virus outbreak.

Show Full Article


Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, WHO country representative in Uganda, told reporters here that the vaccines will be used to vaccinate possible contacts of the 9-year-old Congolese who succumbed to the deadly hemorrhagic fever at Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit early on Friday, Xinhua news reported.

"We shall [also] examine who are more at risk. This includes the health workers and frontline health workers and those doing the screening at the border," he said.

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, Uganda's state minister for primary health care, told reporters that four Congolese contacts who were transported in the same ambulance with the deceased from Mpondwe to Bwera ETU were on Friday morning repatriated to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for vaccination and effective follow-up.

The fifth contact who is the mother of the girl has returned to DRC this evening together with the body of the deceased for the funeral, said Moriku.

The 9-year-old female on Thursday tested positive of the deadly virus at Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit on Friday morning.

The deceased and her mother, who hail from Lubhiriha in DRC's Majengo district entered the east African country through the Mpondwe border to seek medical care at Bwera Hospital.

The child was identified by the point of entry screening team with symptoms of high fever, body weakness, rash, and unexplained mouth bleeding.

In June, Uganda confirmed three index cases of the highly contagious disease who crossed from neighboring DRC into the east African country.

On July 24, the World Health Organization declared the end of the outbreak after 42 days of close monitoring.

The ministry of health on Thursday dispatched a rapid response team to Kasese to support the district teams to continue with various activities including case management, community engagement, contact tracing, psychological support, and vaccination, among others.

Mortality rates of Ebola fever are extremely high, with the human case fatality rate ranging from 50 percent to 89 percent, depending on viral subtype, according to the global health body.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

New Study Could Lead to Simple, Fast Test for Ebola Virus

Two antibodies developed by scientists could be used in a simple paper test to detect Ebola virus and the related Marburg virus.

Anti-parasitic Drug Treats Ebola: Study

Amid the worsening Ebola outbreak in the Congo, now threatening to spill into Rwanda, a new study suggests nitazoxanide could help contain this deadly, highly contagious infection.

Quiz on Ebola

Why is the deadly Ebola virus outbreak making the health experts hit the panic button? Find out from this ...

Online Training For Ebola Treating Health Care Workers

New online training programme can reduce the risk of Ebola in health care workers. This programme can train health care workers to take measures to protect themselves using simulation while dealing with Ebola patients.

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Congo Fever Vaccination for Children Ebola Virus Disease Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Chikungunya Virus Causes Chronic Joint Pain: Here's How

Home Remedies for Acne | Pimples

New Treatment for Prostate Cancer Could Soon be Available
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive