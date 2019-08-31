medindia

Tamil Nadu to Set Up Helicopter Ambulance Service Soon

by Iswarya on  August 31, 2019 at 10:54 AM Indian Health News
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami stated that the state government is planning to provide a helicopter ambulance facility in the state soon.
In his address at the Kings College Hospital in London on Aug 29, Palaniswami, who is in Britain to invite investors, appreciated the helicopter ambulance service and added that a similar facility is being planned in his state.

He said precious lives are being saved at Kings College Hospital by its helicopter ambulance service by transporting patients are in distant places.

The Chief Minister also assured the Kings College Hospital of his government's full support for setting up its branch in Chennai.

Source: IANS

