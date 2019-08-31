Tamil Nadu to Set Up Helicopter Ambulance Service Soon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami stated that the state government is planning to provide a helicopter ambulance facility in the state soon.

In his address at the Kings College Hospital in London on Aug 29, Palaniswami, who is in Britain to invite investors, appreciated the helicopter ambulance service and added that a similar facility is being planned in his state.



'Tamil Nadu government will soon have a helicopter ambulance service to provide timely treatment to people in far off places.'





The Chief Minister also assured the Kings College Hospital of his government's full support for setting up its branch in Chennai.



