medindia

Bihar Bans 'Pan Masala' After Liquor

by Hannah Joy on  August 31, 2019 at 9:25 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bihar government placed a ban on 'pan masala', which, will be applicable for one year. The government also banned liquor previously in the year 2016.
Bihar Bans 'Pan Masala' After Liquor
Bihar Bans 'Pan Masala' After Liquor

Bihar Food Safety Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said: "Total 12 companies in the state have been totally barred from production, storage, transportation, exhibition and sale of 'pan masala' either in packed or loose form for next one year from today".

Show Full Article


An order issued by the Health Department said that under the Indian Constitution, any state government can ban the consumption of products that are injurious to people's health to provide them a nutritious and healthy lifestyle.

The Food Safety Commissioner has invoked a ban on different 'pan masala' manufacturing companies following orders issued by the Chief Secretary in a meeting held on July 5.

The ban has come into force after magnesium carbonate was found in 'pan masala' samples taken from different districts of Bihar.

Magnesium carbonate can cause various heart diseases. Under the Food Safety Act 2006, mixing magnesium carbonate in 'pan masala' is fully banned.

Samples of other products have also been sent for scrutiny and suitable action would be taken following the report.

The Bihar government banned the production and consumption of liquor in the state on April 1, 2016.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

FDA Maharashtra Decides to Take Action Against Celebrities Endorsing Pan Masala Products

The regulator has announced that it will take action against celebrities endorsing tobacco or pan masala products or surrogate advertisements.

Haryana Government Bans Gutka, Pan Masala, Products Containing Tobacco

The manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala, flavored or scented tobacco, kharra and other products containing tobacco have been banned.

Punjab Bans Gutka and Pan Masala

Punjab Monday ordered a complete ban on the manufacture and distribution of tobacco-based products such as gutka (tobacco-laced areca nut pieces) and pan masala in the state, says officials.

Gutka, Pan Masala to be Banned in Tripura, Meghalaya

As per the rules of the union government, Tripura and Meghalaya is all set to ban the sale, manufacture and distribution of gutka and pan masala.

What's New on Medindia

Chikungunya Virus Causes Chronic Joint Pain: Here's How

Home Remedies for Acne | Pimples

New Treatment for Prostate Cancer Could Soon be Available
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive