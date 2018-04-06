Insufficient Healthcare Knowledge Major Impediment To Heart Disease Management

Highlights:
- Inadequate health literacy in
patients can prove to be a major roadblock in achieving the
optimal patient outcome in heart diseases such as heart attack, stroke,
and heart failure
- Even among literate patients,
inability to understand complex medical information, not being able to
discuss their condition with doctors confidently or inability to calculate
the correct dose of medicine, can affect healthcare outcomes adversely
- Improving health literacy and making
patients aware of their health condition and
treatments is the responsibility of healthcare professionals
Improving
health literacy of patients is the key to the improved patient outcome in heart diseases,
according to a recent scientific statement that appears in the American Heart
Association's journal Circulation.
Instances of Problems
Faced By Patients With Inadequate Healthcare Knowledge
A
review of data gathered on the topic between 2004 and 2016 highlights
difficulties faced by persons with limited health literacy
- More than 50 percent of persons with
low healthcare knowledge did not realize a blood pressure reading of
160/100 mmHg as abnormal and might need specific intervention. Thus
insufficient health awareness makes it 1.8 to 2.7 times less likely that
such patients would seek medical advice to bring their blood pressure
under control
- People with reduced health literacy
are more likely to be dependent on nicotine and thrice as likely to
relapse following a smoking cessation program
- People with diabetes and low health literacy are more
likely to develop diabetic complications such as retinopathy probably due
to ignorance about fasting or postprandial blood sugar values or the
importance of tests such as HbA1c.
- Such patients are 1.7 times less
likely to access online healthcare sites or portals to learn about their
condition and understand the principles of treatment and ways to prevent
complications
- Parents with low health literacy are
more likely to realize their overweight child as being normal weight,
thereby avoiding putting corrective measures in place.
"The
opportunities for communication failure by healthcare providers who treat
people for heart disease risk factors, heart
diseases
and strokes
are rampant," said Jared W. Magnani, M.D., M.Sc., chair of the writing
group for the scientific statement and associate professor of medicine at the
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pennsylvania.
‘The onus of making patients aware and knowledgeable about their health condition and planned interventions lies on healthcare professionals.’
Even
educated patients find it difficult to navigate through the information
provided in their test results or written information about disease conditions
due to excessive use of medical terms or jargon.
"A
patient with limited health literacy may not understand that a stress test
described as "positive" is not a good result.," he continued.
"Or we instruct patients to avoid sodium, when they may not know how to
identify and quantify sodium intake or even how to interpret nutrition
labels."
Persons Who Are More
Likely To Be Health Illiterate
According
to US statistics, limited health literacy is more likely to be encountered in
the following populations -
- Racial and ethnic minorities
- Elderly patients
- Persons with limited English
knowledge
- Less education
- Lower socioeconomic strata
- Currently,
only 12 percent of Americans are equipped with the necessary health
literacy to benefit from the information boom available on the internet
or successfully wade through the corridors of the healthcare system
- Even persons with higher education
can be overwhelmed by the unfamiliar medical terms and situations they
may encounter, according to the published statement
How Healthcare
Professionals Can Bridge The Gap Between Patients And Health Knowledge
The
authors of the paper strongly advocate using "The Universal Precautions Toolkit",
created by the federal Agency
for Health Research and Quality
"The
toolkit reminds us that health literacy is not a patient problem but is the
result of the complexities of health care delivery. It calls on health care
professionals to make changes that improve access to care for all
patients," said Magnani.
Some
of the measures suggested in the toolkit include
- Avoiding using medical jargon and
replace with simple terms understood by the lay person
- Avoiding using medical diagrams in
information booklets
- Sharing information with the
patient and answering their questions satisfactorily
- Providing understandable forms,
brochures or questionnaires
- Provision of telephone access to
patients to contact health professionals in case of difficulties
- Asking patients to bring in all of
their medications to the clinic to assess medication
adherence and to explain risks and benefits to patients
- Taking into consideration patient's
culture, beliefs and customs in their care
- Linking patients to specialist care
and primary health care
"We
employ specialized care for our patients and expect them to understand the
reasons for it and make lifestyle changes and take medications daily, many of
them for life. We owe it to our patients to ensure that they fully understand
their conditions and treatments," Magnani said.
Conclusion
There
have been several novel diagnostic and treatment advances in heart care during
the last decade as well as the availability of novel cardiac devices and mobile health
care initiatives, not to mention the increasing emphasis on shared decision
making with regards to patient management. However, all these will have no
value or likely not benefit the neediest patients as long as the issue of
improving the
health literacy of patients remains unaddressed.
Reference:
- Jared W. Magnani, Mahasin S. Mujahid, Herbert D. Aronow, Crystal W. Cené, Victoria Vaughan Dickson, Edward Havranek, Lewis B. Morgenstern, Michael K. Paasche-Orlow, Amy Pollak, Joshua Z. Willey, "Health Literacy and Cardiovascular Disease: Fundamental Relevance to Primary and Secondary Prevention: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association" Circulation (2018) (https://doi.org/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000579)
Source-Medindia
