medindia

New Study Could Lead to Simple, Fast Test for Ebola Virus

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 9, 2019 at 3:04 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A groundbreaking study could lead to a simple, fast, and inexpensive test for Ebola virus disease. Scientists have generated two antibodies to the deadly virus. The antibodies, which are inexpensive to produce, potentially could be used in a simple filter paper test to detect Ebola virus and the related Marburg virus. (If the filter paper turns color, the virus is present.
New Study Could Lead to Simple, Fast Test for Ebola Virus
New Study Could Lead to Simple, Fast Test for Ebola Virus

Corresponding author Ravi Durvasula, MD, and colleagues report their findings in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene. Dr. Durvasula, a world leader in global infectious diseases research, is a professor and chair of the department of medicine of Loyola Medicine and Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. First author Adinarayana Kunamneni, PhD, is a research assistant professor in Loyola's department of medicine.

Ebola and Marburg viruses can cause severe bleeding and organ failure, with fatality rates reaching 90 percent in some outbreaks. The diseases spread through direct contact with bodily fluids of an infected person, monkey, gorilla, chimpanzee or bat.

Ebola and Marburg belong to a class of viruses native to Africa called filoviruses. There are four known types of Ebola virus and two known types of Marburg virus. They are textbook examples of emerging diseases that appear quickly, often in remote areas with little or no public health infrastructure. There were major Ebola outbreaks in West Africa from 2013 to 2016. There is no effective vaccine or drug to treat the diseases.

Early symptoms of Ebola and Marburg, such as fever, headache and diarrhea, mimic more common diseases, so there's a critical need for a rapid diagnostic test. Such a test could help in efforts to limit outbreaks by quickly quarantining infected persons. But existing diagnostic tests either are inaccurate or are expensive and require extensive training to administer.

Antibodies could be key to diagnosing Ebola and Marburg viruses. An antibody is a Y-shaped protein made by the immune system. When a virus or other pathogen invades the body, antibodies mark it for the immune system to destroy.

Using a technology called cell-free ribosome display, researchers generated two synthetic antibodies that bind to all six Ebola and Marburg viruses. (The research involved the use of non-hazardous proteins that sit on the surface of Ebola and Marburg viruses. Because the actual viruses were not used in the study, there was no risk of infection to researchers or the public.)

It will take further research to validate the antibodies' potential for diagnosing Ebola and Marburg viruses, Drs. Durvasula and Kunamneni said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Marburg Virus Disease

Marburg virus is an animal virus that has infected the human race and first reported from Marburg. The virus is incidentally from the same family as the one that causes Ebola.

Quiz on Ebola

Why is the deadly Ebola virus outbreak making the health experts hit the panic button? Find out from this ...

Important Facts on Ebola

Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever is a rare and fatal disease. Humans and nonhuman primates can be affected by the virus. Infection with virus belonging to Filoviridae family causes Ebola disease.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Torsion Testis

Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Bioterrorism Undescended Testicles Varicocele Congo Fever Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Ebola Virus Disease Torsion Testis Orchidectomy 

What's New on Medindia

Scientists Develop Novel Recyclable Plastic

Top 12 Dangerous Food Additives

World Red Cross Day - Celebrating Strength and Reach
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive