Eating Disorder is Linked to Performance-enhancing Substances

"Many people use multiple APEDS to help them achieve their desired body, but this can be problematic, given our findings that use of multiple substances significantly increased the risk of eating disorder symptoms," says lead author Kyle T. Ganson, Ph.D., MSW, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work.In this study over 7,000 U.S. college and university students from the 2020-2021 Healthy Minds Study were analyzed.This study also emphasizes the need for healthcare professionals to remain aware of changing body ideals among youth and young adults, as well as the association between APEDS use and eating disorder symptoms.There needs to be a greater emphasis on public health efforts to increase the public's awareness of the risks associated with APEDS use.Researchers also underscore the importance of regulations, such as those currently under consideration in Massachusetts and California, to diminish APEDS consumption among youth and young adults.Source: Medindia