About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Eating Disorder is Linked to Performance-enhancing Substances

by Dr Jayashree on January 25, 2022 at 10:12 PM
Font : A-A+

Eating Disorder is Linked to Performance-enhancing Substances

A lifetime history of appearance- and performance-enhancing drugs and substances (APEDS) use is associated with eating disorder symptoms, specifically when using protein supplements, creatine supplements, and diuretics or water pills.

With increasing value and emphasis being placed on muscularity and leanness as today's body ideal, the use of (APEDS), such as whey protein and steroids, has become increasingly prevalent among college-age men and women.

Advertisement


Few studies have been completed to explore associations between certain APEDS use and eating disorder symptoms, however, a new study published in the Eating and Weight Disorders aimed to fill this research gap by exploring this relationship.

"Many people use multiple APEDS to help them achieve their desired body, but this can be problematic, given our findings that use of multiple substances significantly increased the risk of eating disorder symptoms," says lead author Kyle T. Ganson, Ph.D., MSW, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work.
Advertisement

In this study over 7,000 U.S. college and university students from the 2020-2021 Healthy Minds Study were analyzed. APEDS are most commonly used to aid in the development of increased muscle mass, tone, and definition, in efforts to achieve specific body ideals.

This study also emphasizes the need for healthcare professionals to remain aware of changing body ideals among youth and young adults, as well as the association between APEDS use and eating disorder symptoms.

There needs to be a greater emphasis on public health efforts to increase the public's awareness of the risks associated with APEDS use.

Researchers also underscore the importance of regulations, such as those currently under consideration in Massachusetts and California, to diminish APEDS consumption among youth and young adults.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Vaccine is Associated With an Increased Risk of Ca...
How to Detect COVID-19 Virus Without PCR Test? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Fermented Skin Care
Fermented Skin Care
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Binge Eating Disorder Anorexia Nervosa Bulimia Nervosa Sleep Eating Disorders Orthorexia Nervosa Loss of Taste Female Athlete Triad Eating Disorders Diabulimia Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder? 

Recommended Reading
Binge Eating Disorder
Binge Eating Disorder
When a person overeats, he is unable to control his hunger pangs, while during an emotional/binge .....
Eating Disorders
Eating Disorders
Eating disorders involve extreme attitudes and behaviors towards food and weight. It has the ......
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," ......
Heads-up! Eating Disorders Can Affect Fertility!
Heads-up! Eating Disorders Can Affect Fertility!
When patients were informed that eating disorders can affect their reproductive health, they felt .....
Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is ...
Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?
Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?
Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices s...
Diabulimia
Diabulimia
Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing an...
Female Athlete Triad
Female Athlete Triad
Female athlete triad is caused by extreme dieting and exercise usually among young women athletes a...
Loss of Taste
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss o...
Orthorexia Nervosa
Orthorexia Nervosa
Are you a Health Food Junkie? Are you obsessed with what you eat all the time? You may be a victim o...
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)