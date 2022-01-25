Eating Disorder is Linked to Performance-enhancing Substances

A lifetime history of appearance- and performance-enhancing drugs and substances (APEDS) use is associated with eating disorder symptoms, specifically when using protein supplements, creatine supplements, and diuretics or water pills.
With increasing value and emphasis being placed on muscularity and leanness as today's body ideal, the use of (APEDS), such as whey protein and steroids, has become increasingly prevalent among college-age men and women.
Few studies have been completed to explore associations between certain APEDS use and eating disorder symptoms, however, a new study published in the Eating and Weight Disorders aimed to fill this research gap by exploring this relationship.
In this study over 7,000 U.S. college and university students from the 2020-2021 Healthy Minds Study were analyzed. APEDS are most commonly used to aid in the development of increased muscle mass, tone, and definition, in efforts to achieve specific body ideals.
This study also emphasizes the need for healthcare professionals to remain aware of changing body ideals among youth and young adults, as well as the association between APEDS use and eating disorder symptoms.
There needs to be a greater emphasis on public health efforts to increase the public's awareness of the risks associated with APEDS use.
Researchers also underscore the importance of regulations, such as those currently under consideration in Massachusetts and California, to diminish APEDS consumption among youth and young adults.
Source: Medindia