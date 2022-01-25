About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine is Associated With an Increased Risk of Carditis

by Dr Jayashree on January 25, 2022 at 10:05 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Vaccine is Associated With an Increased Risk of Carditis

Despite the low absolute risk, there is an increased relative risk of carditis associated with COVID-19 vaccination, according to new study findings published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Carditis is a rare inflammation of the heart often caused by bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections. Common subtypes of carditis include myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, an inflammation of the outer lining of the heart.

Advertisement


Case reports of carditis after the COVID-19 vaccination have accrued globally. Several studies have also reported similar findings, but analytic research on the speculative association is limited.

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong studied 160 case-patients (with carditis) and 1,533 control patients (without carditis) to examine the potential risk of carditis associated with vaccination with BNT162b2 or CoronaVac.
Advertisement

Ten control patients were matched with case-patients based on age, sex, and date of hospital admission. After conducting analyses, the authors found 20 cases of carditis associated with BNT162b2 and 7 associated with CoronaVac vaccination.

Patients who received BNT162b2 were 3 times more likely to experience carditis than unvaccinated patients. On the other hand, patients who received CoronaVac had a similar chance as unvaccinated patients to experience carditis.

Researchers also observed that risk increase associated with BNT162b2 was predominant in males and was more likely to be seen after the second dose.

Cumulative incidence of carditis after vaccination was 0.57 per 100,000 doses of BNT162b2 and 0.31 per 100,000 doses of CoronaVac, demonstrating a very low absolute risk of carditis after vaccination.

According to the authors, none of the 20 case-patients with carditis after BNT162b2 vaccination were admitted to the ICU or died within the observation period, compared with 14 of 133 unvaccinated patients admitted to the ICU and 12 deaths.

Based on the evidence, ACP advises against using SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection. ACP also advises against using SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests to predict the degree or duration of natural immunity conferred by antibodies against reinfection, including natural immunity against different variants.

Researchers also note that these practice points do not evaluate vaccine-acquired immunity or cellular immunity. Vaccination is currently the best clinical recommendation for preventing infection, reinfection and serious illness from SARS-CoV-2 infection and its variants.

Additionally, a previous practice point concerning the use of antibody tests to estimate community prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection has been retired due to limited relevance, as vaccinations have become widely available in the U.S.

In light of these evidence gaps, individuals and communities must continue to use all available tools to help slow and reduce further spread.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Genes may Prevent Diseases in Obese People
Eating Disorder is Linked to Performance-enhancing Substanc... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Fermented Skin Care
Fermented Skin Care
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anal Warts Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
A new study that examined the sperm quality of Belgians who got infected with COVID-19 found that .....
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
With the mutating spread of COVID-19, it is finally time for the kids to ensure their turn of ......
Can Meditation Boost Your Immune System?
Can Meditation Boost Your Immune System?
Meditation can boost your interferon signaling and help reduce many immune-related conditions such ....
Anal Warts
Anal Warts
Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transm...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)