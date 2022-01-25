About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Detect COVID-19 Virus Without PCR Test?

by Dr Jayashree on January 25, 2022 at 10:17 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Detect COVID-19 Virus Without PCR Test?

A new test for COVID-19 is developed by researchers at the University of Washington that combines the speed of over-the-counter antigen tests with the accuracy of PCR tests that are processed in medical labs and hospitals.

The Harmony COVID-19 test is a diagnostic test that, like PCR tests for COVID-19, detects genetic material from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. But whereas conventional PCR tests can take several hours, the Harmony kit can provide results in less than 20 minutes for some samples and with similar accuracy.

Advertisement


"We designed the test to be low-cost and simple enough that it could be used anywhere," said Barry Lutz, a UW associate professor of bioengineering and investigator with the Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine.

The Harmony COVID-19 test kit is described in a paper published in Science Advances.

Researchers developed Harmony to be simple and easy-to-use, employing ready-to-use reagents. The test uses a "PCR-like" method to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome in a nasal swab sample with the aid of a small, low-cost detector.
Advertisement

A smartphone is used to operate the detector and read the results. The detector can handle up to four samples at a time and would fit into a standard car's glove compartment.

The accuracy of COVID-19 tests has been a pressing matter throughout the pandemic. Many at-home antigen kits for COVID-19, which detect pieces of the proteins the virus creates instead of its genetic material, are 80-85% accurate, though accuracy may drop with the omicron variant, which harbors a relatively high number of mutations not found in other strains.

PCR tests are generally 95% accurate or better but require expensive equipment and a long wait for results.

Initial results show that the Harmony kit is 97% accurate for nasal swabs. The Harmony kit detects three different regions of the virus' genome. If a new variant has many mutations in one region, the new test can still detect the other two.

Though tests based on PCR or polymerase chain reaction are highly accurate, a key limitation is that PCR tests require dozens of cycles of heating and cooling to detect genetic material in a sample.

The test developed by the UW team sidesteps this issue by relying on a PCR-like method known as RT-LAMP, which doesn't have the same stringent temperature-cycling requirements.

Researchers spun out a new company from the UW, Anavasi Diagnostics, which last year was supported by $300,000 from WE-REACH and later received $14.9 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health to develop the Harmony prototype kit into a product and scale-up manufacturing to help address the ongoing shortage of COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Initially, the kits could be made available first for use in clinics, as well as other settings with medical oversight, such as workplaces and schools. Later, they would like to adapt the test for home use.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Eating Disorder is Linked to Performance-enhancing Substanc...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Fermented Skin Care
Fermented Skin Care
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chicken Pox Shigellosis Screening for HIV/AIDS Infection Polymerase Chain Reaction Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Recommended Reading
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Menstrual Cycle Length
COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Menstrual Cycle Length
Menstrual cycle may be delayed in women after being vaccinated for COVID-19....
Simple 9 Things to Reduce Your Stress During Covid-19
Simple 9 Things to Reduce Your Stress During Covid-19
Mental health impacts of doing everything right despite a massive rise in COVID-19 weighs heavily .....
Chicken Pox
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus....
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Polymerase Chain Reaction
PCR is a thermocycler that can amplify DNA or RNA and is used to identify infections, cancers and fo...
Screening for HIV/AIDS Infection
Screening for HIV/AIDS Infection
Efficient screening and better drugs help reduce the prevalence of HIV infection. A number of tests ...
Shigellosis
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause blo...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)