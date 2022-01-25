Zero- COVID Policy In China For New Year

Advertisement

Naturally, this time, once again businesses, especially the smaller ones, are also feeling the heat. "It is obvious that with these restrictions and prevailing confusion, people will spend less this year," the analyst said."In line with China's zero-tolerance policy towards COVID-19, local governments have doubled down on travel restrictions, fearing that the annual holiday mass migration might contribute to the coronavirus' spread," South China Morning Post in a report said. The frequent changes in travel rules and different cities having their COVID norms have left citizens confused.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the stringent restrictions at this stage could be damaging for China."China is still using a zero-COVID policy. But what COVID is teaching all of us is that a highly transmissible variant may be much more difficult to contain without a dramatic impact on the economy," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said at the World Economic Forum. She added that Beijing should reassess its policy especially since the Omicron variant is less severe than the previous ones.Besides, the COVID 19 related restrictions and lockdowns in several parts of China have also given rise to fear of disruption in the global supply chain network.Many economists and policymakers have predicted that the Chinese economy could take longer to recover with these restrictions. As China gradually resets its economic policies and focuses more on boosting domestic consumption, the zero COVID approaches is turning out to be a big handicap.Source: IANS