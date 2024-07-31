E-Cigarettes: A Ticking Time Bomb for India`s Youth

A growing chorus of concern is rising over the alarming surge in e-cigarette and vape use among India's youth. Experts warn that these products, often falsely advertised as harmless alternatives to traditional tobacco, are acting as a gateway to lifelong addiction(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Targeting Youth: The Alarming Rise of E-Cigarette Use Among AdolescentsWith a staggering 260 million adolescents in its crosshairs, the e-cigarette industry is employing aggressive tactics to hook the next generation. These products are being cleverly disguised in enticing flavors like bubble gum and sugar candy, making them irresistibly appealing to young consumers.
E-cigarettes, often marketed to young people, have not been proven effective for quitting tobacco and pose significant health risks. Thirty-four countries ban e-cigarette sales, but many others lack regulations. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasizes the need for strict measures to prevent youth uptake.
E-cigarettes are addictive, generate toxic substances, and can harm brain development and fetal health. Alarmingly, children aged 13–15 use e-cigarettes at higher rates than adults in all WHO regions, with social media and influencers playing a significant role in promoting their use.
Debunking the Myth: E-Cigarettes as a Public Health ThreatThe tobacco industry is employing a sophisticated strategy to mislead consumers. E-cigarettes and vapes are being portrayed as healthier options, a claim vehemently refuted by health experts. Dr. Naveen Thacker, President of the International Pediatric Association (IPA), underscored the grave dangers associated with these products, asserting that they are equally harmful as traditional tobacco.
Experts and policymakers are united in their demand for stricter regulations to curb the e-cigarette epidemic. Dr. Sudhanshu Kumar, an Associate Professor at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, stressed the importance of prioritizing public health over industry profits.
India's ban on e-cigarettes is a significant step forward in protecting its citizens. However, the battle is far from over. The tobacco industry's relentless pursuit of new markets demands unwavering commitment from policymakers, healthcare professionals, and civil society to shield the youth from this growing menace.
