About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

E-Cigarettes: A Ticking Time Bomb for India's Youth

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 31 2024 12:09 PM

E-Cigarettes: A Ticking Time Bomb for India`s Youth
A growing chorus of concern is rising over the alarming surge in e-cigarette and vape use among India's youth. Experts warn that these products, often falsely advertised as harmless alternatives to traditional tobacco, are acting as a gateway to lifelong addiction(1 Trusted Source
Health, child rights experts warn against use of e-cigarettes, vapes

Go to source).

Targeting Youth: The Alarming Rise of E-Cigarette Use Among Adolescents

With a staggering 260 million adolescents in its crosshairs, the e-cigarette industry is employing aggressive tactics to hook the next generation. These products are being cleverly disguised in enticing flavors like bubble gum and sugar candy, making them irresistibly appealing to young consumers.

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes
All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes
E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.
Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has issued a stern warning, labeling those promoting e-cigarettes as "anti-national forces." He emphasized the urgent need for state governments to take decisive action to protect the nation's youth from this insidious threat.

E-cigarettes, often marketed to young people, have not been proven effective for quitting tobacco and pose significant health risks. Thirty-four countries ban e-cigarette sales, but many others lack regulations. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasizes the need for strict measures to prevent youth uptake(2 Trusted Source
Urgent action needed to protect children and prevent the uptake of e-cigarettes

Go to source).

E-cigarettes are addictive, generate toxic substances, and can harm brain development and fetal health. Alarmingly, children aged 13–15 use e-cigarettes at higher rates than adults in all WHO regions, with social media and influencers playing a significant role in promoting their use.

Skipped Meals and E-Cigarettes Double Headache Risk in Youths
Skipped Meals and E-Cigarettes Double Headache Risk in Youths
Explore the alarming findings of children and teens who skip meals, especially breakfast, and use e-cigarettes are at a higher risk of frequent headaches.

Debunking the Myth: E-Cigarettes as a Public Health Threat

The tobacco industry is employing a sophisticated strategy to mislead consumers. E-cigarettes and vapes are being portrayed as healthier options, a claim vehemently refuted by health experts. Dr. Naveen Thacker, President of the International Pediatric Association (IPA), underscored the grave dangers associated with these products, asserting that they are equally harmful as traditional tobacco.

Experts and policymakers are united in their demand for stricter regulations to curb the e-cigarette epidemic. Dr. Sudhanshu Kumar, an Associate Professor at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, stressed the importance of prioritizing public health over industry profits.

Advertisement
Fruit and Candy-flavored E-cigarettes Tempt More Teens Than Adults
Fruit and Candy-flavored E-cigarettes Tempt More Teens Than Adults
Teen and young adult vapers are more likely to prefer fruit, candy, and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes than tobacco-flavored electronic cigarettes.
Dr. Pragya Shukla, a renowned public health expert, highlighted the crucial role of dispelling the myth that e-cigarettes are safe. She emphasized the need for sustained vigilance and robust regulations to safeguard the well-being of the nation's youth.

India's ban on e-cigarettes is a significant step forward in protecting its citizens. However, the battle is far from over. The tobacco industry's relentless pursuit of new markets demands unwavering commitment from policymakers, healthcare professionals, and civil society to shield the youth from this growing menace.

Advertisement
E-Cigarettes Linked to Decreased Sperm Count
E-Cigarettes Linked to Decreased Sperm Count
A recent study suggests a link between e-cigarette usage and decreased male fertility. Dive into the research highlighting the risks of vaping on sperm health.
References:
  1. Health, child rights experts warn against use of e-cigarettes, vapes - (https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/health-child-rights-experts-warn-against-use-of-e-cigarettes-vapes20240729174555/)
  1. Urgent action needed to protect children and prevent the uptake of e-cigarettes - (https://www.who.int/news/item/14-12-2023-urgent-action-needed-to-protect-children-and-prevent-the-uptake-of-e-cigarettes)


Source-Medindia


Latest Indian Health News
View All
Advertisement