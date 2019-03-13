Teen and young adult vapers are attracted to a variety of flavored e-cigarettes than regular tobacco-flavored electronic cigarettes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Public Health Reports.

Fruit and Candy-flavored E-cigarettes Tempt More Teens Than Adults

‘Teen e-cigarette users are more interested in trying fruit, candy, and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes than tobacco-flavored electronic cigarettes.’

Read More..

E-cigarettes were initially intended as a smoking cessation tool, yet vaping has skyrocketed among kids to the point that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Surgeon General both recently declared youth e-cigarette use an epidemic.Adolescent and young-adult e-cigarette users are attracted to vaping because of appealing marketing, and reportas a leading reason for use. They are, perceiving sweet flavors as less harmful than tobacco flavors.The FDA recently requested information on the role flavors may play in both attracting youth to tobacco products and also transitioning traditional smokers to e-cigarettes. A new Dartmouth study, led by Samir Soneji, PhD, aims to address some of the current research gaps by providing information on flavor types.Objectives of the study included assessing the categories of e-cigarette flavors (including fruit, candy, mint/menthol, and tobacco) used by adolescent, young adult, and older adult e-cigarette users; comparing across these groups the availability of appealing flavors as a reason for e-cigarette use; and correlating the use of flavor types with the simultaneous use of multiple flavor types.Four main findings emerged from this nationally representative study. "The availability of appealing e-cigarette flavors was a more salient reason for vaping among adolescents and young adults than among older adults," says Soneji. "We found that adolescent and young adult vapers were not only more likely than older adult vapers to use fruit- and candy-flavored e-cigarettes, but were more likely to concurrently use multiple flavor types. We also found that current cigarette smokers who tried to quit smoking in the past year were more likely than non-cigarette smokers to use tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes."The team's study, "Use of Flavored E-Cigarettes Among Adolescents, Young Adults, and Adults: Findings From the Population Assessment for Tobacco and Health Study" is newly published inStudies increasingly show thatCommon components ofIn addition to the potential harms from e-cigarette flavorings,, further contributing to nicotine addiction and increasing the risk of cigarette smoking initiation."We are looking to determine if adolescents who vape sweet-flavored e-cigarettes are more likely to initiate cigarette smoking than their counterparts who vape tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes," says Soneji. "On the other hand, we'll determine if adult cigarette smokers who vape tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes are more likely to quit cigarette smoking than their counterparts who vape sweet flavored e-cigarettes."The rapid rise in youth e-cigarette use has erased recent declines in youth cigarette smoking.By providing information on flavor types, Soneji's study could help the FDA and other regulatory agencies in refining effective e-cigarette regulation."Stricter regulation or banning of flavored e-cigarettes, such as fruit and candy, can achieve the dual goal of reducing youth vaping while not burdening older adult cigarette smokers who use e-cigarettes to help quit," he says.Source: Eurekalert