Skipped Meals and E-Cigarettes Double Headache Risk in Youths

Highlights: Skipped meals, and e-cigarette use are linked to frequent headaches in youth

Anxiety and mood disorders are also associated with increased headache risk

Regular family dinners and avoiding e-cigarettes may reduce headache frequency

Lifestyle factors, substance use, and frequent recurrent headaches in youth: Data from a Canadian population-based observational study



Linking Lifestyle to Headaches Among Children and Teens

Meal Patterns and Headaches

Did You Know?

In 2023, 2.13 million U.S. teenagers used e-cigarettes which includes 4.6% of middle school students and 10.0% of high school students.

The Troubling Connection of Substance Use and Headaches

Anxiety and Mood Disorders

Implications and Recommendations

