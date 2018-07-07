medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Drinking Umami Broth Before Meal Can Lower Obesity Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 7, 2018 at 12:51 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drinking a broth rich in umami or savory taste can produce changes in the brain that encourage healthy eating behaviors and food choices in women at risk of obesity, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Neuropsychopharmacology.
Drinking Umami Broth Before Meal Can Lower Obesity Risk
Drinking Umami Broth Before Meal Can Lower Obesity Risk

Umami is a Japanese word to express a delicious, savory meal, and it represents one of the five basic tastes, together with sweet, salty, bitter, and sour. A key component of umami taste is glutamate, a naturally occurring non-essential amino acid that can be found in nearly all foods, and especially in foods high in protein such as dairy products, fish, and meat.

Previous experimental studies have shown that intake of a broth or soup supplemented with monosodium glutamate (MSG), a sodium salt of glutamate, prior to a meal can decrease appetite and food intake, especially in women with a propensity to overeat and gain weight.

In a study, researchers evaluated changes in the brains of healthy young women after they consumed chicken broth with or without MSG added.

The investigators used three laboratory tools to detect changes: a computer test that measured inhibitory control (a key mental process that is necessary for self-regulation of eating), a buffet meal during which participants ate freely while wearing special glasses that tracked eye movements, and a functional brain scan that measured brain activity while participants made food choices.

Following intake of the umami-rich broth, participants performed the inhibitory control test better, had more focused gazes during the meal, and had more engagement of a brain area that is linked to successful self-regulation during food choice. Also, after consuming the umami-rich broth, those at higher risk of obesity consumed less saturated fat during the meal.

"Previous research in humans studied the effects of umami broths on appetite, which is typically assessed with subjective measures. Here, we extended these findings replicating the beneficial effects of umami on healthy eating in women at higher risk of obesity, and we used new laboratory measures that are sensitive and objective," said senior author Miguel Alonso-Alonso, MD, Ph.D., an Assistant Professor at the Center for the Study of Nutrition Medicine in BIDMC's Department of Surgery, BIDMC. He also noted that much research had examined the effects of sugar and sweetness on the brain, but the study of savory taste has been limited.

The results may open new ways to facilitate healthy eating and reduce food intake in the general population. "Many cultures around the world advocate drinking a broth before a meal. Our study suggests the possibility that people at high risk of obesity could benefit from an umami-rich broth before a meal to facilitate healthy eating and healthy food choice," said Alonso-Alonso.

"However, here we only evaluated immediate effects and in a laboratory context. Future research should address whether these observed changes can accumulate and affect food intake over time and/or whether they can be leveraged to help people lose weight more successfully."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Related Links

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Monosodium Glutamate Increases the Risk of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome

Monosodium Glutamate Increases the Risk of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome

High amount of MSG in the diet increases the risk of obesity and metabolic syndrome.

New Food-Based Obesity Preventive Score Developed

New Food-Based Obesity Preventive Score Developed

A new, simple food-based score developed can help predict long-term risk of overweight or obesity in healthy adults. The score can improve eating habits, create awareness and provide preventive counseling.

Overeating Equals To Overcheating

Overeating Equals To Overcheating

Stuffing your tummy with unwanted extra calories can have a negative impact on the body. Overeating means frequent intake of food even when not hungry.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Liposuction Alcohol Addiction and Women Battle of the Bulge Diabesity 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Magnesium oil benefits range from insomnia to blood pressure control. Learn how this oil can help ...

 Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin injection for intravenous use is prescribed for treating complicated urinary tract ...

 Keratosis Pilaris (Chicken Skin) - Skin Disorder

Keratosis Pilaris (Chicken Skin) - Skin Disorder

Keratosis Pilaris (KP) is a harmless skin disorder that causes dry rough patches and small, hard ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...