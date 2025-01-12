About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Junk Food Ads Banned on Public Transport in South Australia

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 12 2025 7:29 PM

Junk food marketing poses serious health risks, especially to children, fueling poor eating habits.

South Australia (SA) is the first state in Australia to ban junk food ads on public transport, aiming to combat obesity and encourage healthy eating.

Junk Food Ads Fuel Childhood Obesity

Strong evidence has demonstrated that food and drink marketing can affect a child's nutrition knowledge, food preferences and consumption patterns; obesity and type 2 diabetes have also been linked to the advertisement of unhealthy food and drinks, experts said on Saturday.

"Junk food marketing has a really powerful, persuasive influence on what our children eat," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) quoted Jane Martin from the Food for Health Alliance as saying.

"It is very important that advertisements are kept under state control because this advertising builds up, it's not just on TV and digital platforms, it is where children are as they commute to school," Martin said, adding that children are bombarded with this set of fast-food marketing everywhere they go, and it would be great if broccoli and carrots were promoted above fast-food deals.

More than 63 percent of adults and 35 percent of children across SA are overweight or obese, which is expected to grow by an additional 1,900 children and 48,000 adults over the next five years if no action is taken, government statistics showed. Currently, almost 80 percent of food and drink advertisements on SA buses promote unhealthy products, according to the Cancer Council SA.

The ban, which aims to reduce exposure to unhealthy food and drink marketing, will help reduce the purchase of these products, following a public consultation process involving key stakeholders, including public health organisations, the food and beverage industry, and the advertising industry.

Source-IANS
