medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

New Food-Based Obesity Preventive Score Developed

by Hannah Joy on  May 23, 2018 at 8:06 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • A new, simple food-based obesity preventive score has been developed
  • Dietary Obesity Prevention Score (DOPS) is the new food-based score
  • DOPS helps predict future risk of overweight or obesity in healthy adults
A new food-based score has been developed that helps predict the individuals are at long-term risk of overweight or obesity in adulthood, reveals new research.
New Food-Based Obesity Preventive Score Developed
New Food-Based Obesity Preventive Score Developed

The Dietary Obesity Prevention Score (DOPS) is the new food-based score, where dietary intake is measured with a simple food-frequency questionnaire. This food-based score can help individuals improve their eating habits, create awareness on the risks, as well as help doctors identify high-risk individuals, so as to provide preventive counseling before the onset of overweight or obesity.

Consuming an unhealthy diet can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even some cancers. For decades, many countries have been challenged to raise awareness about eating healthy and the importance of nutrition. One in five deaths that occur worldwide is caused due to poor diet.

Link between the Score and Risk of Overweight and Obesity

An evidence-based DOPS was created by the research team Clara Gómez-Donoso and colleagues from the University of Navarra in Spain.

The team examined the link between the score and the incidence of overweight and obesity in about 11,349 middle-aged adults have been selected from the SUN Cohort, a prospective dynamic cohort of Spanish university graduates. These individuals had normal body weight at the beginning of the study.

The score was created based on the intake of 14 food groups that have the potential to either promote or protect against overweight or obesity, which were adjusted for their total energy intake.

The DOPS has foods that weigh both positively and negatively. The foods that weighted positively were fruits and vegetables, legumes, yogurt, nuts, fish, and vegetable to animal protein ratio. The negatively weighted foods were red meat, processed meat, saturated animal fat, ultra-processed food, sugar-sweetened beverages, refined grains, beer and spirits.

A validated food-frequency questionnaire was used to measure how many individuals were adherent to the DOPS at the beginning of the study and also after ten years.

Adherence to the DOPS ranged from 42 (complete adherence) to 14 (non-adherence). A higher score indicated that individuals consumed higher amounts of plant-based foods and lower amounts of risk-promoting dietary component.

Simple Obesity Preventive Score

After 10 years, the research team had a follow-up and found that about 2153 of the participants had become either overweight or obese. The research team found that participants with the highest adherence to the DOPS (score 35 or over) were almost half as likely to become overweight/obese as those with the lowest adherence to the DOPS (score 20 or under).

Professor Maria Bes-Rastrollo concludes: "We hope that our easy-to-implement preventive score might be developed into a rapid assessment tool to provide both individuals and doctors with helpful dietary guidance raising awareness of diet susceptibility to weight gain in the long-term and encouraging healthier eating patterns. The performance of the score has yet to be validated in independent cohorts. Future research will increase the accuracy of outcome predictions in different populations and age groups."

Each 4-point increment in the DOPS scale was linked to a 13 percent lower risk of developing overweight or obesity after adjusting for a number of factors such as age, sex, family history of obesity, baseline body mass index, sleep duration, smoking, and physical activity.

This study only shows an observational difference rather than evidence of cause and effect. The study also had few limitations associated with the methodology, the results of the questionnaire were based on self-reported dietary intake and only Caucasian adults were included in the study.

The new research was presented at European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Vienna, Austria.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Obesity during Pregnancy: Know the Risks

Obesity during Pregnancy: Know the Risks

Women with a body mass index >30 are obese and are at a higher risk for gestational diabetes during pregnancy. Macrosomia and birth defects are risks seen in the babies.

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...