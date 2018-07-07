Abdominal Obesity may Increase Urinary Tract Symptoms Risk

Men with abdominal or central obesity have a higher prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms, and an increased waist-to-hip ratio was linked with weak urine stream and straining to urinate, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in LUTS.

The study included 2,917 men from the Fangchenggang Area Male Healthy and Examination Survey in China.



‘Abdominal or central obesity is associated with lower urinary tract symptoms that are highly prevalent in both aging men and women.’ The authors noted that lower urinary tract symptoms are highly prevalent in both aging men and women, and the relationship with obesity is controversial.







