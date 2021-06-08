by Hannah Joy on  August 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM Indian Health News
Doorstep Healthcare Scheme Launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched a scheme called 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.' The scheme aims to take healthcare to every doorstep at Samanapalli village in Krishnagiri district.

The scheme was DMK's major promise to the people of the state during the run-up to the Assembly elections.


Launching the scheme, Stalin said that it would change the mode of preliminary healthcare delivery by taking it to the doorsteps of the people.


Stalin declared the scheme open in seven other districts along with Krishnagiri, in the presence of state Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The scheme will screen those above 45 years of age and others with infirmities through door-to-door check-ups.

'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' will also detect non-communicable diseases that may lead to sudden mortalities and impact people's quality of life.

Stalin said that women public health workers, women health volunteers(WHV), physiotherapists and nurses will provide healthcare at the doorsteps of the people.

The scheme is also part of the seven-point vision of the state government which envisions enhanced quality of life for all.

"With the launch of this scheme, people will no longer need to visit the hospitals as they will get access to medicine and screening at their doorsteps," Stalin said.

The scheme was simultaneously launched in Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Chennai and Salem districts with a cumulative allocation of Rs 258 crore and a targeted coverage of 1 crore people from 30 lakh families.

Subramanian told IANS, "This is a major scheme of the DMK government and Chief Minister Stalin. As many as 1,264 health workers, 50 physiotherapists and 50 nurses have been appointed to implement the scheme in seven districts."

The minister also said that by the end of this year, the government is planning to implement the scheme across the state and an estimated 25,000 healthcare workers would be inducted for the purpose.

Stalin said that thorough this scheme, high blood pressure and diabetes, which go largely undetected in the villages, will be screened and monthly medicine will be provided at the doorsteps of the people.

The scheme also includes screening of kidney ailments and congenital defects in children and will be followed up through hospital treatment.

The Chief Minister also said that portable dialysis machines will be pressed into service to provide treatment to those suffering from kidney ailments.



Source: IANS

